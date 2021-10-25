Bangalore News Live: Karnataka records 388 new Covid-19 cases, five succumb to the disease

A child looks at her mother's hand after she received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine as India crossed the 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine dose milestone, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Bangalore, Karnataka Live News: According to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka recorded 388 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths on Sunday; the death toll now is 38,000. As many as 586 patients were discharged, pushing the cumulative recoveries to 2,939,239. The Karnataka government has ramped up Covid-19 tests on children in the last few months as a vaccine for kids is yet to be released.

Offline classes at schools for students of Classes 1-5 have resumed on Monday, after being closed for nearly 19 months since Covid-19 was first reported in the state in March last year.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials said that on Sunday a Bengaluru metro girder at a construction site near Udupi Garden Signal in BTW Layout 2nd stage, rested on a metro pier instead of taking support from its own legs. Officials informed regarding the safety people and said that no casualties were reported.

On Saturday, National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a 33-year-old man allegedly involved in banned terrorist organisation ISIS. The arrested is identified as Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood. NIA’s further investigation revealed that accused Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood was in association with co-accused persons had raised funds, radicalized and recruited gullible Muslim youth of a Quran Circle group and illegally sent them to Syria to join ISIS.