scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 25, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Bangalore News Live: Karnataka records 388 new Covid-19 cases, five succumb to the disease

Bangalore Live News on Covid-19 Cases: The Karnataka government has ramped up Covid-19 tests on children in the last few months as a vaccine for kids is yet to be released.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: October 25, 2021 10:15:22 am
Bangalore Today Live Update, News Bangalore LiveA child looks at her mother's hand after she received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine as India crossed the 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine dose milestone, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Bangalore, Karnataka Live News: According to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka recorded 388 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths on Sunday; the death toll now is 38,000. As many as 586 patients were discharged, pushing the cumulative recoveries to 2,939,239. The Karnataka government has ramped up Covid-19 tests on children in the last few months as a vaccine for kids is yet to be released.

Offline classes at schools for students of Classes 1-5 have resumed on Monday, after being closed for nearly 19 months since Covid-19 was first reported in the state in March last year.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials said that on Sunday a Bengaluru metro girder at a construction site near Udupi Garden Signal in BTW Layout 2nd stage, rested on a metro pier instead of taking support from its own legs. Officials informed regarding the safety people and said that no casualties were reported.

Click here for more

On Saturday, National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a 33-year-old man allegedly involved in banned terrorist organisation ISIS. The arrested is identified as Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood. NIA’s further investigation revealed that accused Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood was in association with co-accused persons had raised funds, radicalized and recruited gullible Muslim youth of a Quran Circle group and illegally sent them to Syria to join ISIS.

Live Blog

Bengaluru Live Updates: Karnataka logs 388 new Covid-19 cases, five deaths on Sunday; Bengaluru metro girder slipped on a metro pier; A 33-year-old involved in ISIS arrested. Follow for more updates.

10:09 (IST)25 Oct 2021
India must develop Buddhist heritage sites to cultivate strategic ties: Former diplomat

Alluding to China’s territorial claims over its neighbouring countries, former High Commissioner to Pakistan G Parthasarathy said India should strongly consider taking up the issues diplomatically. Speaking at an Indian Air Force (IAF) conclave in Bengaluru on Sunday, Parthasarathy said India should cultivate strategic ties in the eastern neighbourhood by developing Buddhist heritage sites.

When Myanmar faced economic sanctions from the West due to the Rohingya issue, it accepted the Chinese proposal for construction of the Kyaukphyu port located in the Bay of Bengal. Parthasarathy underscored that this would be a direct security challenge, quite close to India’s borders. Read more

10:00 (IST)25 Oct 2021
Karnataka: 388 new Covid cases reported; 1,300 samples re-analysed to check presence of new sub-lineage

Karnataka Sunday recorded 388 new Covid-19 cases, according to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. The day also witnessed five new deaths being added to the toll, which hence breached 38,000. As many as 586 persons were discharged, taking the number so far to 2,939,239. There are 8,711 active cases in the state. The cumulative numbers of cases and deaths stand at 29,85,986 and 38,007 respectively.

Child Rights Trust, a not-for-profit that hosted the consultation, estimates that over 1.5 lakh children participate in CRGS held across 6,000 gram panchayats each year.

A recent state-level consultation conference held by various stakeholders in the field of child rights operations in Karnataka recommended the state government to initiate research on Child Rights Grama Sabhas (CRGS), which have existed since 2006.

The Karnataka Religious Structures Protection Act was recently passed by the Karnataka assembly and is now published in the Karnataka Gazette notification. The act was passed following the approval of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Ex-serviceman died by suicide after killing his four children, the 46-year-old was depressed over the death of his wife due to black fungus. The incident took place in Belagavi district’s Borgal village in Sankeshwar.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd