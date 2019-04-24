Bangalore LIVE News updates: Mortal remains of Colombo blast victims reach Bengaluru; BBMP meetings back in place after model code of conduct withdrawn

Bangalore LIVE News updates: Three days after the terrifying serial blasts in Colombo, the mortal remains of the victims from Karnataka is expected to reach Bangalore during the day. Confirming this Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said, “(The) Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka has made necessary arrangements to bring the mortal remains of the Kannadigas killed in the Sri Lanka Terror Attacks on April 24.”
However, the mortal remains of one of them, S.R. Nagaraj, reached Bangalore during the late hours of April 23. The corpse is kept at M S Ramaiah Hospital mortuary. Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath, a relative of the deceased, explained that the scenes at the police mortuary in Colombo, where more than 200 dead bodies were laid for identification, was heart-wrenching.
As the model code of conduct in place for the elections is withdrawn, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister G. Parameshwara will convene a BBMP meeting in Vidhan Soudha today. The meeting scheduled to be held at 12.30 pm aims to discuss precautionary measures to be taken in view of impending pre-monsoon and monsoon season.
The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky in and around the city for the day. Rain and/or thundershowers are likely in some areas, mostly by evening. The mercury levels in the city are expected to be between 35 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
The mortal remains of three Kannadigas who were killed in serial blasts at Colombo reached Bangalore.
Corpses of Lakshminarayan, Shivakumar, Rangappa and Hanumantharayappa are being received by government officials and kin.
CM opts for rejuvenation the Ayurvedic way
CM H.D. Kumaraswamy will be under ayurvedic treatment at a beach resort in Udupi district, after his tiring schedules for campaigning during the Lok Sabha elections period.
The 'star campaigner' is accompanied by a few JD (S) ministers, where he takes panchakarma treatment. However, the CM had to bring down the number of days kept aside for the treatment as his presence in Bangalore post the Colombo blasts was quintessential.
Kallada bus assault case: Five more arrested from Suresh Kallada Tours and Travels
After a case was filed against bus operators Suresh Kallada Tours and Travels for assaulting passengers during a trip, the Kerala Police has arrested five more employees from the company.
Two young passengers were assaulted on a Bengaluru-bound bus in the early hours of April 21. A live video posted by another passenger had gone viral, after which more similar complaints surfaced against the same company. The RTO had revoked the permit of the company as part of allegations made.
Sandalwood remembers legendary actor Rajkumar on his birth anniversary
Wishes from the Sandalwood industry begins to flow in as April 24 marks the birth anniversary of legendary actor Dr Rajkumar.
