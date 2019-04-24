Toggle Menu
Bangalore LIVE News updates: Mortal remains of Colombo blast victims reach Bengaluru; BBMP meetings back in place after model code of conduct withdrawn

The family of 12-year Sneha Savindi, killed in the Easter Sunday bombing, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. (AP)
Mortal remains of Colombo blasts victims reach Bangalore.  (AP Photo for representation purposes/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Bangalore LIVE News updates: Three days after the terrifying serial blasts in Colombo, the mortal remains of the victims from Karnataka is expected to reach Bangalore during the day. Confirming this Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said, “(The) Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka has made necessary arrangements to bring the mortal remains of the Kannadigas killed in the Sri Lanka Terror Attacks on April 24.”

However, the mortal remains of one of them, S.R. Nagaraj, reached Bangalore during the late hours of April 23. The corpse is kept at M S Ramaiah Hospital mortuary. Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath, a relative of the deceased, explained that the scenes at the police mortuary in Colombo, where more than 200 dead bodies were laid for identification, was heart-wrenching.

As the model code of conduct in place for the elections is withdrawn, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister G. Parameshwara will convene a BBMP meeting in Vidhan Soudha today. The meeting scheduled to be held at 12.30 pm aims to discuss precautionary measures to be taken in view of impending pre-monsoon and monsoon season.

The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky in and around the city for the day. Rain and/or thundershowers are likely in some areas, mostly by evening. The mercury levels in the city are expected to be between 35 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

LIVE UPDATE: Mortal remains of Colombo blast victims reach Bangalore

The mortal remains of three Kannadigas who were killed in serial blasts at Colombo reached Bangalore.

Corpses of Lakshminarayan, Shivakumar, Rangappa and Hanumantharayappa are being received by government officials and kin. 

CM opts for rejuvenation the Ayurvedic way

CM H.D. Kumaraswamy will be under ayurvedic treatment at a beach resort in Udupi district, after his tiring schedules for campaigning during the Lok Sabha elections period.

The 'star campaigner' is accompanied by a few JD (S) ministers, where he takes panchakarma treatment. However, the CM had to bring down the number of days kept aside for the treatment as his presence in Bangalore post the Colombo blasts was quintessential.

Kallada bus assault case: Five more arrested from Suresh Kallada Tours and Travels

After a case was filed against bus operators Suresh Kallada Tours and Travels for assaulting passengers during a trip, the Kerala Police has arrested five more employees from the company. 



Two young passengers were assaulted on a Bengaluru-bound bus in the early hours of April 21. A live video posted by another passenger had gone viral, after which more similar complaints surfaced against the same company. The RTO had revoked the permit of the company as part of allegations made. 

Sandalwood remembers legendary actor Rajkumar on his birth anniversary

Wishes from the Sandalwood industry begins to flow in as April 24 marks the birth anniversary of legendary actor Dr Rajkumar. 

Partly cloudy day in Bangalore today; evening showers predicted

The temperature is expected to be between 23 and 35 degree Celsius throughout the day. Rains and thundershowers are predicted in some areas, most likely by evening.

The countdown to know what's in store when the polls are counted begins. As many as 14 constituencies in north Karnataka went to the polling booths on April 23 while the other 14 which included 5 Lok Sabha constituencies from Bangalore did the same on April 18.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Traffic Police's footpath encroachment drive is in progress at Kalasipalayam area. This will ensure better space to move in and out of the busy area for long-distance commuters.

A false statement made by a foreign national created panic at the Kempegowda International Airport on April 23. Singapore-based Scoot Airlines flight from Bangalore to Singapore was delayed for more than 10 hours due to this.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

