Bangalore LIVE News Updates: Over 500 students miss NEET exam in Karnataka due to train delay; BBMP to notify telecom companies before removing OFCs

Bangalore News Live updates:

Over 500 aspirants for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Test) in Karnataka missed the examination as the Hampi express got delayed for over six hours on Sunday, says report.

The 16591- Hampi Express en route to Bengaluru reached at 2:30 pm, an hour after the scheduled reporting time for NEET that was 1:30 pm. Various leaders criticised Indian Railways for their incapabilities. Taking to Twitter, a NEET aspirant Suhas said, “My exam center is Dayanand Sagar College in Bengaluru. Now I don’t think I will be able to write the exam.”

The Railways clarified that the delay was caused due to the ongoing maintenance work in Guntkal, South Central Division. “All the reserved passengers of the train have been given intimation by SMS of the diversion and rescheduling on the mobile numbers given at the time of reserving tickets,” E Vijaya, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway was quoted as saying by News 18.

Meanwhile, the Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) has decided to notify the telecom company before removing unauthorised optical fibre cables (OFCs). This was decided after a meeting headed by Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Mahendra Jain with BBMP officials and operators.