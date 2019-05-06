Bangalore LIVE News Updates: Over 500 students miss NEET exam in Karnataka due to train delay; BBMP to notify telecom companies before removing OFCs

Toggle Menu
Bangalore city is up and running. Here’s what you need to know to have a smooth day. Express Photo by Ralph Alex Arakal.

Over 500 aspirants for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Test) in Karnataka missed the examination as the Hampi express got delayed for over six hours on Sunday, says report.

The 16591- Hampi Express en route to Bengaluru reached at 2:30 pm, an hour after the scheduled reporting time for NEET that was 1:30 pm. Various leaders criticised Indian Railways for their incapabilities. Taking to Twitter, a NEET aspirant Suhas said, “My exam center is Dayanand Sagar College in Bengaluru. Now I don’t think I will be able to write the exam.”

The Railways clarified that the delay was caused due to the ongoing maintenance work in Guntkal, South Central Division. “All the reserved passengers of the train have been given intimation by SMS of the diversion and rescheduling on the mobile numbers given at the time of reserving tickets,” E Vijaya, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway was quoted as saying by News 18.

Meanwhile, the Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) has decided to notify the telecom company before removing unauthorised optical fibre cables (OFCs). This was decided after a meeting headed by Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Mahendra Jain with BBMP officials and operators.

Bangalore traffic update

Peak hour traffic is getting heavier on several roads. Traffic snarls are reported from various parts of Central Business District, Indiranagar, Banashankari, Bannerghatta Road, Mahadevapura, Hebbal, Goraguntepalya, Peenya, Koramangala, Malleshwaram and Yeswanthpur.

Bangalore LIVE air quality check

Average Air Quality in Bengaluru is Moderate. At 9 am PM 2.5 (Fine Particulate matter) is at an unhealthy level if you are near BTM Layout. The same is at moderate levels near City Railway Station and Peenya. 

Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested the managing director of a Kannada news channel

Karnataka Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested the managing director of a Kannada news channel ‘Focus TV’ on Sunday, on charges of attempting to blackmail BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali for Rs 50 lakh. According to police, Hemanth M Kammar, MD of the TV Channel was blackmailing Aravind Limbavali for a year by claiming he had a sex video of the MLA.

CFTRI sends food items for Fani victims

Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru, has dispatched five tonnes of packed food items for the victims of cyclonic Fani in Odisha. The food packets were airlifted from Bengaluru airport.

BESCOM receives 10,102 power disruption complaints on May 5

As power disruption issues continue to trouble Bangaloreans, as many as 10,102 complaints were registered on Sunday (May 5), BESCOM confirms.

Karnataka’s order capping weight of school bags

The Karnataka government on Friday ordered all schools in the state to ensure that the weight of a child’s schoolbag does not exceed 10 per cent of the weight of the child.

Two drunk bikers assaults Traffic policemen

The Bangalore city police on Saturday arrested two drunk bike-borne men for beating up traffic policemen during a special drive against drunken driving in Bellandur, East Bengaluru. The accused later ransacked the police station when taken for questioning.

The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky for Bangalore today. Rain/thundershowers are likely to make an appearance, mostly by evening. The mercury levels are expected to range between 21 and 33-degree Celsius respectively.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

