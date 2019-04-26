Toggle Menu
Bangalore LIVE news updates: Bangalore city and airport on high-alert; BBMP draws flak for recent MoU signing

Security has been stepped up in Bangalore in the wake of the Sri Lankan terror attacks. Be prepared for more checks while you commute through key areas and before flying from the Bangalore airport. Express Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal

Bangalore LIVE News updates: Security has been stepped up in and around Bengaluru city and Kempegowda International Airport in the light of serial bomb blasts take took place in Sri Lanka since Easter Sunday.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar had convened a meeting with hoteliers, mall owners and religious leaders on April 25 to brief them about security measures. Police have instructed all places of worship to install CCTV cameras and deploy private security guards or volunteers to keep a tab on visitors.

Read more: Security beefed up in Bangalore and other key areas of Karnataka after Sri Lanka serial blasts

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic governing body of Bangalore has drawn flak from citizen groups and other activists for their recent MoU signing with a French company. The BBMP contract is in place with 3Wayste to set up a state-of-the-art waste-to-energy plant in Bangalore.

“None of such plants are successful in India. All of them failed, resulted in huge damage to environment & ultimately closed. We don’t know why govt takes such nasty decisions which will make life of residents tough in future,” Electronic City Rising, a citizen group criticised the move on Twitter.

The National Gallery of Modern Art in the city will host special screenings at their auditorium to commemorate the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The event will be held from 3 pm today.

Live Blog

Bangalore LIVE news updates: Your one-stop destination to know all about Bangalore weather today, temperature forecast, pollution levels, all important developments, power disruption updates and much more.  

Bangalore temperature update: 22 to 35 degree Celsius today

The mercury levels in the city are expected to be between 23 and 35degree Celsius respectively, according to IMD. 

However, rain and/or thundershowers are likely in some areas, mostly by evening.  Plan your weekend well and enjoy maadi! 

Good day, folks!

The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky in and around the city for the day. Rain and/or thundershowers are likely in some areas, mostly by evening. The mercury levels in the city are expected to be between 35 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

The countdown to know what's in store when the polls are counted is underway. As many as 14 constituencies in north Karnataka went to the polling booths on April 23 while the other 14 which included 5 Lok Sabha constituencies from Bangalore did the same on April 18.

Read more: Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Voting (April 18) Highlights

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

