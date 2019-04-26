Bangalore LIVE news updates: Bangalore city and airport on high-alert; BBMP draws flak for recent MoU signing

Bangalore LIVE News updates: Security has been stepped up in and around Bengaluru city and Kempegowda International Airport in the light of serial bomb blasts take took place in Sri Lanka since Easter Sunday.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar had convened a meeting with hoteliers, mall owners and religious leaders on April 25 to brief them about security measures. Police have instructed all places of worship to install CCTV cameras and deploy private security guards or volunteers to keep a tab on visitors.

Read more: Security beefed up in Bangalore and other key areas of Karnataka after Sri Lanka serial blasts

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic governing body of Bangalore has drawn flak from citizen groups and other activists for their recent MoU signing with a French company. The BBMP contract is in place with 3Wayste to set up a state-of-the-art waste-to-energy plant in Bangalore.

“None of such plants are successful in India. All of them failed, resulted in huge damage to environment & ultimately closed. We don’t know why govt takes such nasty decisions which will make life of residents tough in future,” Electronic City Rising, a citizen group criticised the move on Twitter.

The National Gallery of Modern Art in the city will host special screenings at their auditorium to commemorate the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The event will be held from 3 pm today.