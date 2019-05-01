Bangalore News LIVE updates:Karnataka SSLC results out, 73.7 pass percentage this year; Heavy rains lash Bengaluru

Heavy rain lashed several parts of the city on Tuesday evening, where several trees uprooted causing hour-long power interruptions, waterlogging, and traffic snarls in various parts of the city. Until 9.30 pm, Sampangirama Nagar in central Bengaluru recorded the highest rainfall at 152 mm followed by VV Puram in southern Bengaluru (144 mm) and Pulakeshinagar in eastern Bengaluru (120 mm).

According to BBMP control room, waterlogging was reported from Sirsi Circle flyover. Traffic snarls were reported in Malleshwaram, HSR layout, Jayanagara, Tumakuru road, Mysuru road, KR Puram, Koramangala, Yeswanthpura and various parts of Central business district. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thundershowers for the next three days in Bangalore.

Bank customers must be aware that because of the Labour Day, some banks might remain closed in Bangalore. May day which is known as the labour day, is celebrated to honour the contribution of working men and women.

As the 2019 Karnataka SSLC results witnessed a nominal increase of 1.77 per cent in pass percentage this year, girls continue to outshine boys across categories. Interestingly, both students who scored 100 per cent marks to become the state toppers are also girls – Srujana D. of St Philomena English High School, Bangalore and Naganjali Parameshwar Naik of Colaba Vithob Shanbhag Kabagkar High School, Uttara Kannada – are aspiring doctors.

The overall pass percentage is 73.7 per cent, the pass percentage of rural students (76.67 per cent) is more than that of urban students (70.05 per cent). The pass percentage in government schools is 77.84 per cent and aided schools have shown 77.21 per cent pass percentage. The pass percentage of students studying in private schools is 82.72 per cent.