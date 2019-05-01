Bangalore News LIVE updates:Karnataka SSLC results out, 73.7 pass percentage this year; Heavy rains lash Bengaluru

Heavy rain lashed several parts of the city on Tuesday evening, where several trees uprooted causing hour-long power interruptions, waterlogging, and traffic snarls in various parts of the city. Until 9.30 pm, Sampangirama Nagar in central Bengaluru recorded the highest rainfall at 152 mm followed by VV Puram in southern Bengaluru (144 mm) and Pulakeshinagar in eastern Bengaluru (120 mm).
According to BBMP control room, waterlogging was reported from Sirsi Circle flyover. Traffic snarls were reported in Malleshwaram, HSR layout, Jayanagara, Tumakuru road, Mysuru road, KR Puram, Koramangala, Yeswanthpura and various parts of Central business district. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thundershowers for the next three days in Bangalore.
Bank customers must be aware that because of the Labour Day, some banks might remain closed in Bangalore. May day which is known as the labour day, is celebrated to honour the contribution of working men and women.
As the 2019 Karnataka SSLC results witnessed a nominal increase of 1.77 per cent in pass percentage this year, girls continue to outshine boys across categories. Interestingly, both students who scored 100 per cent marks to become the state toppers are also girls – Srujana D. of St Philomena English High School, Bangalore and Naganjali Parameshwar Naik of Colaba Vithob Shanbhag Kabagkar High School, Uttara Kannada – are aspiring doctors.
The overall pass percentage is 73.7 per cent, the pass percentage of rural students (76.67 per cent) is more than that of urban students (70.05 per cent). The pass percentage in government schools is 77.84 per cent and aided schools have shown 77.21 per cent pass percentage. The pass percentage of students studying in private schools is 82.72 per cent.
Indian Institute of Science(IISc) is hiring an International Student/Visitor’s Advisor
Indian Institute of Science(IISc) is hiring an International Student/Visitor’s Advisor, to help students/visitors with program applications, academic/administrative guidance, visa process/extension, etc.
Bangalore Mayor to conduct inspection today on city’s rain preparedness.
According to Bangalore civic body- Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) Bengaluru Mayor, Gangambike Mallikarjun set out to inspect the city’s rain preparedness ahead of the monsoon.
Rain triggers wall collapse, man dies in Bangalore
A man was killed when a compound wall crashed down on him during the rains in Bangalore on Tuesday night on Goshala Road in Garudacharpalya. The deceased was identified as Shiva Kailash Reddy(30), an HR professional from Prakasham district, Andhra Pradesh. Bengaluru Mayor, Gangambike Mallikarjun to visit the spot today for an inspection.
Banks closed on Labour Day
All branches of State bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) will be closed today in Bangalore due to May day which is known as the labour day.