Toggle Menu
Bangalore LIVE News Today: Train services disrupted after railway cable theft; Bengaluru features among best cities in the world for startupshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bangalore-live-news-today-train-services-disrupted-after-railway-cable-theft-bengaluru-features-among-best-cities-in-the-world-for-startups-bangalore-rains-bbmp-airport-schools-5705970/

Bangalore LIVE News Today: Train services disrupted after railway cable theft; Bengaluru features among best cities in the world for startups

Bangalore Live News Today: Welcome to your one-stop destination for updates on Bangalore traffic, weather today, temperature forecast, pollution levels, all important developments, power disruption updates and much more.

Bangalore LIVE news today
Over 11 trains were delayed after signalling failed due to railway cables being robbed between Krishnarajapuram and Baiyappanhalli stations on Wednesday evening. Express Photo

Bangalore Live News Today: In a bizarre incident, at least 11 trains from Bangalore Division faced delays and operational issues on Wednesday (May 1) after signalling failed due to railway cables being robbed. This led to many passengers getting stranded at railway stations between Krishnarajapuram and Baiyappanahalli.

According to the Bangalore Division PRO’s office, new cables were laid to restore the services later during the evening. “Signalling failure began at 6.10 pm due to cable theft. We could restore services by 8.40 pm,” the office informed indianexpress.com

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru traffic police continued to fill deadly potholes in the city. The city traffic police have identified more than 350 deadly potholes, including flyovers in Bengaluru, and started pothole filling drive to avoid accidents.

Read more: Bengaluru traffic cops start pothole filling drive

As pre-monsoon rains made a cameo also as an after effect of Cyclone Fani, Bangalore city received an average rainfall of 152mm in the last two days. The city has been receiving thundershowers after which waterlogging, power disruption and traffic snarls have been reported from across the city affecting the lives of lakhs of Bangaloreans.

Meanwhile, Bangalore has moved up 10 spots to become the 11th best city in the world for startups, according to a recent ranking system. Bangalore has bypassed Tokyo, Paris and Hong Kong in the last year to achieve this fete in the list that features over 1000 cities from 100 countries.

Live Blog

Bangalore Live News Today: Follow us LIVE as you are on the go to stay updated with everything that you need to know for a smooth day. Updates on Bangalore traffic, weather today, temperature forecast, pollution levels, all important developments, power disruption updates and much more, at your fingertips

Bangalore power disruption update: Gotigehalli, Muturayanapura face power cuts

Gotigehalli, Muturayanapura and surrounding areas face power cuts.  Power restoration by 12 noon, Bangalore Electric Supply Company Ltd. (BESCOM) informs.

Bangalore LIVE air quality check

Average Air Quality in Bengaluru is Moderate. At 9 am, PM 2.5 (Fine Particulate matter) is at an unhealthy level if you are near BTM Layout or Silk Board. The same is  at moderate levels near Peenya, Hebbal and Jayanagar

Wondering how to make the day extra productive? Visit this science and tech exhibition then

Are you a science buff who loves innovations? Budding engineers will display innovative projects providing solutions to real life problems in the field of Robotics, rural technology, water purification, electricity generation, communication, programming and more at a science exhibition held in the city.

Organisers say that the event aims to provide a platform for college students, teachers and engineers to interact with innovators.

Venue: CMR Institute of Technology (CMRIT) Bangalore 
Time: Whole day, May 2  to 4

Temperature likely to be between 21 - 33 degree Celsius today

The city will experience maximum and minimum temperatures od 33 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on May 2. 

According to IMD,  Bangalore will see a generally cloudy sky today. Rain/thundershowers are likely to make an appearance, mostly by evening.

The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky for Bangalore today. Rain/thundershowers are likely to make an appearance, mostly by evening. The mercury levels are expected to range between 21 and 33-degree Celsius respectively.

As the 2019 Karnataka SSLC results witnessed a nominal increase of 1.77 per cent in pass percentage this year, girls continue to outshine boys across categories. Interestingly, both students who scored 100 per cent marks to become the state toppers are also girls – Srujana D. of St Philomena English High School, Bangalore and Naganjali Parameshwar Naik of Colaba Vithob Shanbhag Kabagkar High School, Uttara Kannada – are aspiring doctors.

Read more: Karnataka Class 10th SSLC results 2019: Srujana and Naganjali emerge toppers with 100% marks, aspire to be doctors

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bengaluru traffic cops start pothole filling drive
2 Bangalore News May 1 Highlights: Mayor conducts inspection on BBMP's rain preparedness; May Day rally in Bangalore gets huge response
3 Bangalore News April 30 Highlights: 73.7% students pass SSLC in Karnataka; Bangalore residents complain about burning dry leaves