Bangalore LIVE News Today: Train services disrupted after railway cable theft; Bengaluru features among best cities in the world for startups

Bangalore Live News Today: In a bizarre incident, at least 11 trains from Bangalore Division faced delays and operational issues on Wednesday (May 1) after signalling failed due to railway cables being robbed. This led to many passengers getting stranded at railway stations between Krishnarajapuram and Baiyappanahalli.
According to the Bangalore Division PRO’s office, new cables were laid to restore the services later during the evening. “Signalling failure began at 6.10 pm due to cable theft. We could restore services by 8.40 pm,” the office informed indianexpress.com
Meanwhile, the Bengaluru traffic police continued to fill deadly potholes in the city. The city traffic police have identified more than 350 deadly potholes, including flyovers in Bengaluru, and started pothole filling drive to avoid accidents.
Read more: Bengaluru traffic cops start pothole filling drive
As pre-monsoon rains made a cameo also as an after effect of Cyclone Fani, Bangalore city received an average rainfall of 152mm in the last two days. The city has been receiving thundershowers after which waterlogging, power disruption and traffic snarls have been reported from across the city affecting the lives of lakhs of Bangaloreans.
Meanwhile, Bangalore has moved up 10 spots to become the 11th best city in the world for startups, according to a recent ranking system. Bangalore has bypassed Tokyo, Paris and Hong Kong in the last year to achieve this fete in the list that features over 1000 cities from 100 countries.
Bangalore power disruption update: Gotigehalli, Muturayanapura face power cuts
Gotigehalli, Muturayanapura and surrounding areas face power cuts. Power restoration by 12 noon, Bangalore Electric Supply Company Ltd. (BESCOM) informs.
Bangalore LIVE air quality check
Average Air Quality in Bengaluru is Moderate. At 9 am, PM 2.5 (Fine Particulate matter) is at an unhealthy level if you are near BTM Layout or Silk Board. The same is at moderate levels near Peenya, Hebbal and Jayanagar
Wondering how to make the day extra productive? Visit this science and tech exhibition then
Are you a science buff who loves innovations? Budding engineers will display innovative projects providing solutions to real life problems in the field of Robotics, rural technology, water purification, electricity generation, communication, programming and more at a science exhibition held in the city.
Organisers say that the event aims to provide a platform for college students, teachers and engineers to interact with innovators.
Venue: CMR Institute of Technology (CMRIT) Bangalore
Time: Whole day, May 2 to 4
Temperature likely to be between 21 - 33 degree Celsius today
The city will experience maximum and minimum temperatures od 33 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on May 2.
According to IMD, Bangalore will see a generally cloudy sky today. Rain/thundershowers are likely to make an appearance, mostly by evening.