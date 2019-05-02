Bangalore LIVE News Today: Train services disrupted after railway cable theft; Bengaluru features among best cities in the world for startups

Bangalore Live News Today: In a bizarre incident, at least 11 trains from Bangalore Division faced delays and operational issues on Wednesday (May 1) after signalling failed due to railway cables being robbed. This led to many passengers getting stranded at railway stations between Krishnarajapuram and Baiyappanahalli.

According to the Bangalore Division PRO’s office, new cables were laid to restore the services later during the evening. “Signalling failure began at 6.10 pm due to cable theft. We could restore services by 8.40 pm,” the office informed indianexpress.com

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru traffic police continued to fill deadly potholes in the city. The city traffic police have identified more than 350 deadly potholes, including flyovers in Bengaluru, and started pothole filling drive to avoid accidents.

Read more: Bengaluru traffic cops start pothole filling drive

As pre-monsoon rains made a cameo also as an after effect of Cyclone Fani, Bangalore city received an average rainfall of 152mm in the last two days. The city has been receiving thundershowers after which waterlogging, power disruption and traffic snarls have been reported from across the city affecting the lives of lakhs of Bangaloreans.

Meanwhile, Bangalore has moved up 10 spots to become the 11th best city in the world for startups, according to a recent ranking system. Bangalore has bypassed Tokyo, Paris and Hong Kong in the last year to achieve this fete in the list that features over 1000 cities from 100 countries.