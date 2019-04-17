Bangalore LIVE News today: Lok Sabha election campaign concludes, Security beefed up

Bangalore LIVE News Today: We bring you Live updates from Bangalore as you are on the go. Follow us to ensure you do not miss out on anything important during the day as you get busy with work and also stay updated with the latest Bangalore news, the Bangalore traffic update as well the now humid Bangalore weather.

Election campaigning from political parties ended in the city with a peaceful note and the Election Commission is preparing for the poll on April 18 in 477 booths, 242 in Bangalore North, 113 in Bangalore Central and 122 in Bangalore South.

As many as 90,997 police personnel will be deployed across the state at all polling booths. The police department has identified 11,992 booths as critical in the state and has deployed extra security forces for these booths.

The poll panel in Bengaluru has received at least 300 complaints from citizens about mismatching voter ID and wrong listing of names and residential addresses, complaints include celebrities like former cricketer Rahul Dravid and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s mother Yamini.

If your travelling, Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru will not serve alcohol from 6 pm today (April 16) to 11.59 pm on April 18 on account of the general elections.