Bangalore LIVE News today: Lok Sabha election campaign concludes, Security beefed up
Bangalore Live News Today: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily LIVE blog
Bangalore LIVE News Today: We bring you Live updates from Bangalore as you are on the go. Follow us to ensure you do not miss out on anything important during the day as you get busy with work and also stay updated with the latest Bangalore news, the Bangalore traffic update as well the now humid Bangalore weather.
Election campaigning from political parties ended in the city with a peaceful note and the Election Commission is preparing for the poll on April 18 in 477 booths, 242 in Bangalore North, 113 in Bangalore Central and 122 in Bangalore South.
As many as 90,997 police personnel will be deployed across the state at all polling booths. The police department has identified 11,992 booths as critical in the state and has deployed extra security forces for these booths.
The poll panel in Bengaluru has received at least 300 complaints from citizens about mismatching voter ID and wrong listing of names and residential addresses, complaints include celebrities like former cricketer Rahul Dravid and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s mother Yamini.
If your travelling, Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru will not serve alcohol from 6 pm today (April 16) to 11.59 pm on April 18 on account of the general elections.
Live Blog
Team Express Bangalore brings update on top news, traffic and weather updates from across the city. Keep tab for latest Bengaluru news.
Check out the air quality around you in Bangalore
Average Air Quality in Bengaluru is Moderate. At 7 am, PM 2.5 (Fine Particulate matter) is at an unhealthy level if you are near Peenya or BTM Layout, while it is at moderate levels near the Hebbal and Hombegowda Nagar.
Summer continues to intensify in the city
The temperature in the city will hit up to 35.4 degree Celsius today.
While Relative Humidity is at 38% today, make sure you stay protected from direct sunlight.
Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. Drink water at regular intervals.
College student dies after epileptic fit on a motorbike
A 23-year-old student died after losing control of his motorcycle due to an epileptic fit in Dattatreya Circle near Hosakerehalli, southern Bengaluru on Monday. Incident has been reported around 8.30 pm. Abraham Philip, from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, fell to the ground and sustained grievous injuries to the forehead.
When we bring here on what's happening in the city, here are few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
Bangalore is all set to go to the polls tomorrow, aren't you? Check if your name is on the voters' list and where your polling centre is. Here's how: 1. Search with the EPIC (Electoral Photo ID Card) number | 2. Search with name and other details | 3. Search via mobile number.
More than 90 lakh voters are on the final voters’ list from five constituencies in and around Bangalore, namely Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Bangalore Rural and Chikkaballapur.
As part of preparations for the Lok Sabha Elections in the city, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) are deploying their buses. Services are likely to be hit these days as the number of buses plying on regular routes will see a dip. While 1,702 BMTC will be off regular services, as many as 3,314 KSRTC buses will be on election duty.
Meanwhile, flying out of Bangalore just got expensive. As a massive hike of 120% in user development fee was put in place by the authorities of the Kempegowda International Airport, the same is expected to affect airfares of all domestic and international flights from the city.
Check out the air quality around you in Bangalore
Average Air Quality in Bengaluru is Moderate. At 7 am, PM 2.5 (Fine Particulate matter) is at an unhealthy level if you are near Peenya or BTM Layout, while it is at moderate levels near the Hebbal and Hombegowda Nagar.
Summer continues to intensify in the city
College student dies after epileptic fit on a motorbike
A 23-year-old student died after losing control of his motorcycle due to an epileptic fit in Dattatreya Circle near Hosakerehalli, southern Bengaluru on Monday. Incident has been reported around 8.30 pm. Abraham Philip, from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, fell to the ground and sustained grievous injuries to the forehead.