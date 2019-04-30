Toggle Menu
Bangalore LIVE news today: Bangalore Traffic Police continue pothole filling; SSLC results to be released by 12 noonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bangalore-live-news-today-bangalore-traffic-police-continue-pothole-filling-sslc-results-to-be-released-by-12-noon-bangalore-rains-cyclone-fani-5701851/

Bangalore LIVE news today: Bangalore Traffic Police continue pothole filling; SSLC results to be released by 12 noon

Bangalore LIVE news today: Welcome to your one-stop destination for updates on Bangalore traffic, weather today, temperature forecast, pollution levels, all important developments, power disruption updates and much more.

Bangalore-traffic-police-BTP-fill-potholes-759
Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP) officials overlook the pothole filling process in the city. Twitter/blrcitytraffic

Bangalore LIVE news today: As monsoon season is fast approaching, the Bangalore Traffic Police has begun with their task of filling up potholes in the city. Earlier, the BTP had conducted a study to spot potholes in the city that needs to be filled up immediately. While Old Airport Road, Indiranagar and 100-feet Road were picked for the first day, policemen were seen supervising the process next to Ejipura and Koramangala areas on April 29. Pothole filling continues in the city as the day progresses.

The results of the SSLC examination will be released at 12 noon today. According to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), the body in charge of conducting the exams and announcing the results, over 8.41 lakh students had registered for the examination.

Read more: Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019 date and time confirmed, check here

Bangalore may face call drops and disruption in internet services in coming days. This is due to city’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) taking up the process of cutting telecom cables laid over the ground due to non-payment of fee and failure to follow the existing norms. The move by the BBMP has got internet service providers (ISPs) up in arms and attracted criticism by the Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI).

Read more: Internet outage in Bengaluru as civic body removes illegal OFCs

The Bengaluru City Traffic Police has prohibited parking on 12 roads adjacent and around M. Chinnaswamy stadium for today. This is part of several steps taken towards ensuring a smooth experience for spectators and other commuters on road, in the light of the IPL match scheduled to be played between home team Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. While parking areas are provided at several spots in and around the stadium from 2 to 11.30 pm, autorickshaws will not be plying on selected areas of Queens Road, Cubbon Road and MG Road from 5 pm to 11.30 pm on April 30.

Live Blog

Bangalore LIVE news today: Follow us here for LIVE updates from Bangalore on traffic, weather pollution levels, all important developments, power disruption updates and much more.

Check out the air quality around you in Bangalore

 

Average Air Quality in Bengaluru is Moderate. At 8 am, PM 2.5 (Fine Particulate matter) is at an unhealthy level if you are near BTM Layout. The same is  at moderate levels near Peenya, Hebbal and Jayanagar

SSLC results to be released at 12 noon

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), the body in charge of conducting the exams and announcing the results, has confirmed that the results for the recently held SSLC exams will be released by 12 noon today.

Over 8.41 lakh students had registered for the examination.

The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky in and around the city for the day. In the light of cyclone Fani expected to intensify as a 'severe cyclonic storm', the IMD has predicted rain/thundershowers in some areas. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 35 and 24 degree Celsius respectively

As many as 43,736 students will take the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) in the city today in in 84 centres. The gateway for admission to professional courses, today is day 2 of the entrance test. In total, 1,94,282 students have registered for the test held in 431 centres across Karnataka.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Internet outage in Bengaluru as civic body removes illegal OFCs
2 Divya Spandana tweets 'photoshopped' image comparing PM Modi to Hitler
3 Bangalore News April 29 Highlights: Karnataka SSLC results out by 12 noon tomorrow; Ramya tweets 'photoshopped' Hitler-Modi photo