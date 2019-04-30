Bangalore LIVE news today: Bangalore Traffic Police continue pothole filling; SSLC results to be released by 12 noon

Bangalore LIVE news today: As monsoon season is fast approaching, the Bangalore Traffic Police has begun with their task of filling up potholes in the city. Earlier, the BTP had conducted a study to spot potholes in the city that needs to be filled up immediately. While Old Airport Road, Indiranagar and 100-feet Road were picked for the first day, policemen were seen supervising the process next to Ejipura and Koramangala areas on April 29. Pothole filling continues in the city as the day progresses.

The results of the SSLC examination will be released at 12 noon today. According to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), the body in charge of conducting the exams and announcing the results, over 8.41 lakh students had registered for the examination.

Bangalore may face call drops and disruption in internet services in coming days. This is due to city’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) taking up the process of cutting telecom cables laid over the ground due to non-payment of fee and failure to follow the existing norms. The move by the BBMP has got internet service providers (ISPs) up in arms and attracted criticism by the Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI).

The Bengaluru City Traffic Police has prohibited parking on 12 roads adjacent and around M. Chinnaswamy stadium for today. This is part of several steps taken towards ensuring a smooth experience for spectators and other commuters on road, in the light of the IPL match scheduled to be played between home team Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. While parking areas are provided at several spots in and around the stadium from 2 to 11.30 pm, autorickshaws will not be plying on selected areas of Queens Road, Cubbon Road and MG Road from 5 pm to 11.30 pm on April 30.