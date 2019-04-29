Bangalore LIVE News: Rain likely in Bengaluru due to Fani; Karnataka CM directs officials to take measures to prevent rain-related problemshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/bangalore-live-news-karnataka-chief-minister-bangalore-live-news-updates-bangalore-city-bangalore-traffic-bbmp-police-power-disruption-events-pollution-weather-temperature-5699505/
Bangalore LIVE News: Rain likely in Bengaluru due to Fani; Karnataka CM directs officials to take measures to prevent rain-related problems
With monsoon rains approaching in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has directed the Chief Secretary and concerned officials to monitor the situation and take measures to prevent floods and rain-related problems.
On Sunday evening, Chief Minister office issued a statement, which reads, “as the election code of conduct is still in force, it will not be possible for ministers or elected representatives to visit affected areas to monitor the review work. The Chief Minister spoke to the Chief Secretary over the phone and advised to constitute committees of officials to look into the matter and to give special attention to areas such as Kodagu and coastal Karnataka which were adversely affected by floods last year.”
The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) started draining the Bellandur lake after it started to froth with toxic foam recently after a moderate rain
Bellandur Lake is the city’s largest lake, and one of the only 70 that survive from the 272 of four decades ago. The lake is set to be desilted in the coming weeks. According to BDA, the water is being channelised to the downstream of Varthur Lake by opening up the sluice gates, after which the lake will be desilted.
Meanwhile, after the recent Sri Lanka serial bomb blasts, the Karnataka police is on high alert across the city and state. Strict vigilance being enforced at all public places. All DCs and security officers have been asked to report the action taken compliance every hour. Anti-sabotage check by Dog Squad held at Majestic bus station.
Sports Authority of India : convocation
Sports Authority of India is organising convocation of 42nd diploma course in sports coaching, Dr Venugopal K R, Vice-Chancellor, Bangalore University, to be the chief guest.
Venue: Sports Authority of India Auditorium, NSNC, Gyana Bharati Complex Netaji Subhas Road Opposite Bangalore University Hostel, Mallathahalli, Bengaluru.
Time: 3 pm.
CCB sleuths raid two pubs; rescue 78 dancers
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths raided two dance bars in the city and rescued 78 women and arrested three people running the bars without following the norms. The sleuths seized Rs 4.25 lakh and music equipment.
3 arrested at Bangalore airport with 1.5 kg of gold paste mix hidden in rectum
Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) arrested three passengers who had concealed 1.5 kg of gold paste mix in their rectums. The three identified as Mohamed SharKhan Zahir Hussain, Kaja Mydeen Mohamed Haroon and Ansari Mohammad Ibrahim from Tamil Nadu arrived by Air India flight AI 994 on Friday smuggled gold worth over Rs 29.3 lakh.
Rain likely in Bengaluru due to “Fani”
According to Indian Meteorological Department several parts of interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, and isolated places in coastal Karnataka, may receive rain or thundershowers over the next few days due to Cyclone Fani.
Sanitation worker killed in road accident
A sanitation worker with the Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) was killed after a speeding canter knocked her down while she was sweeping the road near JP Nagar.
CET exams from today
1,94,282 students will appear for the Common Entrance Test (CET) to be held for two days from today. Students will write the exam in 431 centres across Karnataka. In Bengaluru, 43,736 students are set to appear for the exam in 84 centres.
Karnataka Police Friday night arrested a truck driver for making a hoax call to the police control room claiming a pre-planned terror attack on major Indian cities. Swamy Sundar Murthy was taken into custody by the Karnataka Central Crime Branch (CCB) after he claimed that a terror attack had been planned in the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Puducherry, Goa and Maharashtra.
The demand for a cabinet minister to take over the primary and secondary education portfolio in Karnataka is not something that has come out recently. Ever since N. Mahesh, the lone Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) minister in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, resigned last October, several activists and education experts have sought for an urgent replacement.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
