Bangalore LIVE News: Rain likely in Bengaluru due to Fani; Karnataka CM directs officials to take measures to prevent rain-related problems

Bangalore LIVE news updates:

With monsoon rains approaching in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has directed the Chief Secretary and concerned officials to monitor the situation and take measures to prevent floods and rain-related problems.

On Sunday evening, Chief Minister office issued a statement, which reads, “as the election code of conduct is still in force, it will not be possible for ministers or elected representatives to visit affected areas to monitor the review work. The Chief Minister spoke to the Chief Secretary over the phone and advised to constitute committees of officials to look into the matter and to give special attention to areas such as Kodagu and coastal Karnataka which were adversely affected by floods last year.”

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) started draining the Bellandur lake after it started to froth with toxic foam recently after a moderate rain

Bellandur Lake is the city’s largest lake, and one of the only 70 that survive from the 272 of four decades ago. The lake is set to be desilted in the coming weeks. According to BDA, the water is being channelised to the downstream of Varthur Lake by opening up the sluice gates, after which the lake will be desilted.

Meanwhile, after the recent Sri Lanka serial bomb blasts, the Karnataka police is on high alert across the city and state. Strict vigilance being enforced at all public places. All DCs and security officers have been asked to report the action taken compliance every hour. Anti-sabotage check by Dog Squad held at Majestic bus station.