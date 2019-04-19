Bangalore Live News Today: IT City Bengaluru’s voter turn out is again disappointing in this Lok Sabha election when compared to other parts of Karnataka. Bangalore Central records the lowest turnout in Karnataka.

The estimated voter turnout in Bangalore North is 56.5 per cent, Bangalore Central 49.08 per cent, Bangalore South 54 per cent and Bangalore rural 68 per cent.

Heavy rainfall continued to lash Bangalore for the second consecutive day on Thursday evening uprooting six trees in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Malleswaram, Rajajainagara, Parappana Agrahara and Peenya.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Bangalore recorded a total rainfall of 6.1mm on Thursday and more showers are expected on Friday.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Control room, waterlogging of roads were reported from Hebbal flyover and few parts of Central Business District which posed problems to motorists.