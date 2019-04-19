bangalore, bangalore live news, live news, live news today, bangalore news, bangalore weather, bangalore weather forecast, bangalore weather today, bangalore temperature, bangalore temperature today, jobs in bangalore, election, election news, bengaluru temperature
Bangalore Live News Today: IT City Bengaluru’s voter turn out is again disappointing in this Lok Sabha election when compared to other parts of Karnataka. Bangalore Central records the lowest turnout in Karnataka.
The estimated voter turnout in Bangalore North is 56.5 per cent, Bangalore Central 49.08 per cent, Bangalore South 54 per cent and Bangalore rural 68 per cent.
Heavy rainfall continued to lash Bangalore for the second consecutive day on Thursday evening uprooting six trees in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Malleswaram, Rajajainagara, Parappana Agrahara and Peenya.
According to the Meteorological Centre, Bangalore recorded a total rainfall of 6.1mm on Thursday and more showers are expected on Friday.
According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Control room, waterlogging of roads were reported from Hebbal flyover and few parts of Central Business District which posed problems to motorists.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
As pre-monsoon rains continue in Bangalore, power disruptions have become a common sight. Several areas in the city faced constant interruptions in power supply. However, the day is expected to be hot as mercury levels are expected to go up to 35 degree Celsius. Yet another humid summer day post a night of continuous showers, make sure you are in summer clothes but do not forget to carry your rain jackets or umbrellas if you are stepping out. You know how it works in Bangalore - brace yourself for unexpected situations.
If you are riding or driving, look out for potholes filled with water. Please be kind to other people on the road, let's avoid splashing dirty water on the other. Pedestrians, keep your eyes open and avoid shaky slabs on the pavements. A risky decision might take you for a scary journey through the stormwater drains.
