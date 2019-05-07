Bangalore LIVE News: Basava Jayanti today; Bangalore’s ‘Smart City’ project works begin

Bangalore LIVE News Today: Bangalore is all set to celebrate Basava Jayanti today. The day is observed to be a tribute to Jagajyothi Sri Basavanna, a philosopher and social reformer of the 12th century. Leading the celebrations in the city, local civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)’s top officials including the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, BBMP Commissioner and other political leaders will gather near the Basaveshwara idol at Chalukya Circle at 9 am.

Bangalore will soon become home to ‘smart roads’ after BBMP decided to kickstart the much awaited Smart City project recently. As many as 20 roads located with the city’s Central Business District (CBD) will see a facelift with various advanced facilities in the offing. These include digital information boards, smart parking systems, smart signalling, light-controlled crossing for pedestrians, smart dustbins, solar charging ports and other facilities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD)has announced a second chance for hundreds of aspiring doctors from Karnataka who missed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday due to a train delay.

“Happy to announce that Karnataka students who missed NEET exam due to railway delay will get another chance,” Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

Read more: Karnataka NEET aspirants who missed exam due to train delay to get another chance

As the CBSE Class 10 results were announced on May 6, students from Bangalore fared well while four of them scored 497 out of 500 to find themselves among the top 97 students scoring most in the country. While Karnataka (and Chennai region which includes the state) topper Yashas D from Tumkur scored 498, students who scores 497 from Bangalore are Aishwarya Hariharan Iyer, Naladala Disha Chowdary (both from Presidency School), K V Pranav (Sri Chaitanya Techno School, JP Nagar), and Prithvi P Shenoy (Vidyaniketan Public School)