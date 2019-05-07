Toggle Menu
Bangalore LIVE News: Basava Jayanti today; Bangalore's 'Smart City' project works begin

Bangalore Live News Today: Get the latest updates on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today and much more in our daily LIVE blog

Bangalore-Basava-Statue-Chalukya-Circle
The statue of Jagajyothi Sri Basavanna, a philosopher and social reformer of the 12th century, at Chalukya Circle in Bangalore. Special Arrangement

Bangalore LIVE News Today: Bangalore is all set to celebrate Basava Jayanti today. The day is observed to be a tribute to Jagajyothi Sri Basavanna, a philosopher and social reformer of the 12th century. Leading the celebrations in the city, local civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)’s top officials including the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, BBMP Commissioner and other political leaders will gather near the Basaveshwara idol at Chalukya Circle at 9 am.

Bangalore will soon become home to ‘smart roads’ after BBMP decided to kickstart the much awaited Smart City project recently. As many as 20 roads located with the city’s Central Business District (CBD) will see a facelift with various advanced facilities in the offing. These include digital information boards, smart parking systems, smart signalling, light-controlled crossing for pedestrians, smart dustbins, solar charging ports and other facilities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD)has announced a second chance for hundreds of aspiring doctors from Karnataka who missed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday due to a train delay.
“Happy to announce that Karnataka students who missed NEET exam due to railway delay will get another chance,” Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

Read more: Karnataka NEET aspirants who missed exam due to train delay to get another chance

As the CBSE Class 10 results were announced on May 6, students from Bangalore fared well while four of them scored 497 out of 500 to find themselves among the top 97 students scoring most in the country. While Karnataka (and Chennai region which includes the state) topper Yashas D from Tumkur scored 498, students who scores 497 from Bangalore are Aishwarya Hariharan Iyer, Naladala Disha Chowdary (both from Presidency School), K V Pranav (Sri Chaitanya Techno School, JP Nagar), and Prithvi P Shenoy (Vidyaniketan Public School)

Live Blog

Bangalore LIVE news: Namaskara Bengaluru. Follow us here to stay LIVE and updated on Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, the events in Bangalore today as you are on the go. Everything that you need to know for a smooth day in Bangalore at a one-stop destination.

Bangalore LIVE temperature update

At 9 am, mercury levels are at 26-degree Celsius in Bangalore.  It can be breezy outside as you commute to your workplaces as the wind at the speed of 21 kmph has been recorded now

Bangalore students fare well in Class 10 CBSE exams

As the CBSE Class 10 results were announced on May 6,  as many as four students from Bangalore scored 497 out of 500 to find themselves among the top 97 students scoring most in the country. 

The toppers from Bangalore are:

Aishwarya Hariharan Iyer, Naladala Disha Chowdary (both from Presidency School)
K V Pranav (Sri Chaitanya Techno School, JP Nagar)
Prithvi P Shenoy (Vidyaniketan Public School)

The weatherman has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Bangalore today. Rain/thundershowers are likely to make an appearance, mostly by evening. The mercury levels are expected to range between 24 and 36 degree Celsuis respectively.

Meanwhile, a bus driver in Bangalore has found an interesting way to spread awareness about keeping the environment green. Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) bus driver Narayanappa has kept plants in the bus he drives between Kaval Bylasandraa and Yeswanthpur in the city.

Read more: Bangalore driver creates mini-garden in his bus; netizens applaud

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

