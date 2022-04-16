scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Karnataka News Live Updates: Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa tenders resignation over contractor’s death

Bangalore News Today Updates, Bangalore Today, Bangalore Covid-19 Cases Updates, Karnataka Live News, Bengaluru, Karnataka Today News Live, 15 Apr: A day after he announced in his home district Shivamogga his decision to quit the Cabinet, the 73-year-old senior BJP leader drove to Bengaluru – accompanied a cavalcade of supporters – Friday evening to deliver his resignation to the Chief Minister.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: April 16, 2022 9:27:17 am
Eshwarappa arrives to submit his resignation to the Karnataka Chief Minister, in Bengaluru, Friday, April 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka News Live Updates: Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa submitted his resignation letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, days after a case  was filed against him for allegedly abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil. 

A day after he announced in his home district Shivamogga his decision to quit the Cabinet, the 73-year-old senior BJP leader drove to Bengaluru – accompanied a cavalcade of supporters – Friday evening to deliver his resignation to the Chief Minister.

More from Bangalore

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar asked Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday why he was accepting minister KS Eshwarappa’s resignation if he had not done anything wrong. “The chief minister said that Eshwarappa has not done anything wrong. If he didn’t do anything then why are you accepting his resignation?” asked Shivakumar. Responding to Shivakumar’s verbal attack, Bommai said Opposition leaders in the sta

Live Blog

Karnataka News Live Updates: Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa tenders resignation over contractor's death

09:27 (IST)16 Apr 2022
KS Eswarappa resignation latest chapter in feud among BJP leaders

Before embarking on a 300-km drive from Shivamogga to Bengaluru on Friday to submit his resignation letter to Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa claimed that he was ready to resign earlier but the chief minister had asked him twice since April 12 to wait.

Eshwarappa is in the eye of a storm in connection with the death of a 40-year-old civil contractor in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday. The contractor had accused him of corruption.

“I was ready to resign after the incident but Chief Minister Bommai asked me to wait. A day later, I was set to announce my resignation but was asked to wait again,” said the 73-year-old BJP veteran, who had said on Wednesday that he was “not going to resign at any cost”. Sources in the party said the delay in getting Eshwarappa to resign was because a section in the BJP was defending him, claiming that forcing out the minister would hurt the party as he is a prominent Other Backward Class (OBC) leader. Read more. 

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI Photo/File)

KS Eswarappa resignation latest chapter in feud among BJP leaders

Before embarking on a 300-km drive from Shivamogga to Bengaluru on Friday to submit his resignation letter to Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa claimed that he was ready to resign earlier but the chief minister had asked him twice since April 12 to wait.

Eshwarappa is in the eye of a storm in connection with the death of a 40-year-old civil contractor in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday. The contractor had accused him of corruption. “I was ready to resign after the incident but Chief Minister Bommai asked me to wait. A day later, I was set to announce my resignation but was asked to wait again,” said the 73-year-old BJP veteran, who had said on Wednesday that he was “not going to resign at any cost”.

Bengaluru residents reel under water-logging woes, power cut amid heavy rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 37.7 mm rainfall Thursday evening in Bengaluru. The heavy rain left parts of the city marooned and the control room of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received complaints of trees getting uprooted, water entering houses and others.

The disruption of power supply for several hours during the rain added to the woes of the residents in BTM, J P Nagar, Jayanagar, Bagalgunte and other areas. In Yelachenahalli, water gushed inside over 60 houses. Meanwhile, the citizens’ group questioned the authorities over the encroachment of drains and lakes which they said lead to waterlogging in just a few hours of rain.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.