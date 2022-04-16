Karnataka News Live Updates: Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa tenders resignation over contractor’s death

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI Photo/File)

Before embarking on a 300-km drive from Shivamogga to Bengaluru on Friday to submit his resignation letter to Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa claimed that he was ready to resign earlier but the chief minister had asked him twice since April 12 to wait.

Eshwarappa is in the eye of a storm in connection with the death of a 40-year-old civil contractor in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday. The contractor had accused him of corruption. “I was ready to resign after the incident but Chief Minister Bommai asked me to wait. A day later, I was set to announce my resignation but was asked to wait again,” said the 73-year-old BJP veteran, who had said on Wednesday that he was “not going to resign at any cost”.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 37.7 mm rainfall Thursday evening in Bengaluru. The heavy rain left parts of the city marooned and the control room of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received complaints of trees getting uprooted, water entering houses and others.