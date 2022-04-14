Karnataka News Live: CM Bommai says probe over contractor’s death will be according to law; Minister booked for ‘abetment of suicide’

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Following the demand for the arrest and dismissal of Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Wednesday said that the investigation into the death of a contractor, Santhosh Patil, in Udupi will be conducted in accordance with law and there will be no interference.

While the Congress party protested against Eshwarappa, the Minister has been booked for abetment of suicide, under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in connection with Patil’s death, suspected to be a result of poison consumption. The civil contractor had accused Eshwarappa of harassing him for “40 per cent commission” to clear payment of about Rs 4 crore for road projects completed over a year ago.

Eshwarappa, meanwhile, has refused to resign and said, “I want to tell the people of Karnataka that we have to conduct an exemplary investigation and find out who is behind this conspiracy. This is my demand. Who instigated Santhosh to do all this? Who sent him to Delhi? Who authored the death note for him? Only an investigation can reveal all this.”

In other news, ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka in 2023, the state BJP unit has started its preparation starting Tuesday with top party leaders forming three teams that will hold conventions of the district- and booth-level workers across the state till April 24.