Karnataka News Live: CM Bommai says probe over contractor’s death will be according to law; Minister booked for ‘abetment of suicide’

Bengaluru, Karnataka News Live Updates: Following the demand for the arrest and dismissal of Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Wednesday said that the investigation into the death of a contractor, Santhosh Patil, in Udupi will be conducted in accordance with law and there will be no interference.
While the Congress party protested against Eshwarappa, the Minister has been booked for abetment of suicide, under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in connection with Patil’s death, suspected to be a result of poison consumption. The civil contractor had accused Eshwarappa of harassing him for “40 per cent commission” to clear payment of about Rs 4 crore for road projects completed over a year ago.
Eshwarappa, meanwhile, has refused to resign and said, “I want to tell the people of Karnataka that we have to conduct an exemplary investigation and find out who is behind this conspiracy. This is my demand. Who instigated Santhosh to do all this? Who sent him to Delhi? Who authored the death note for him? Only an investigation can reveal all this.”
In other news, ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka in 2023, the state BJP unit has started its preparation starting Tuesday with top party leaders forming three teams that will hold conventions of the district- and booth-level workers across the state till April 24.
The Karnataka revenue department has recovered 2,68,373 acres of government land from encroachers across the state till December 2021, a report said.
The revenue department report accessed by The Indian Express stated that of the total extent of 62,72,812 acres of government land in Karnataka, 14,25,464 acres have been encroached. Of the total encroached land, 10,20,982 acres also involve cases of encroachment which are under litigation and lands encroached for public uses like construction of flyovers, roads and schools etc. Read more
Karnataka on Wednesday recorded 55 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero fatality.
Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district saw 46 while Dharwad reported four infections, two in Mysuru and one each in Chitradurga, Bengaluru Rural and Dakshina Kannada.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Tamil Nadu government and others on a plea filed by a man, who allegedly issued death threats to the three Karnataka High Court judges, following their verdict on the hijab issue, seeking to quash or transfer the second FIR filed against him in Karnataka.
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi issued notices to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and others while seeking their responses before May 18.
The top court was hearing a plea filed by Rahamathulla who stated that he would be put under tremendous hardship and it would be impossible for him to approach various courts/police stations in two different states in respect of such FIRs. The plea said that the continuation of the probe in both the FIRs parallel by two different investigating agencies would be an abuse of due process of law. (PTI)
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday announced that the state government was eyeing a tie-up between the Bengaluru-based Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and medical universities in Estonia. Briefing media persons after a meeting with Estonian Ambassador Katrin Kivi at the Vidhana Soudha, Sudhakar said, “I have discussed the possibility of a tie-up for an exchange programme between the RGUHS and their institutes.”
He further said that though Estonia is a small country, it has a sizable number of start-ups and good technology. “They are in the process of initiating reforms in medical education and the health sector through technology,” Sudhakar added. Read more
One of the teams is headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and national general secretary in charge of the state, Arun Singh, who will lead the other two teams. Each team, comprising MLAs, ministers and senior leaders, will go across the state and review organisational activities by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Bommai told reporters on Tuesday that ahead of the BJP State Executive Committee meet to be held on April 16 and 17, organisational targets have been set for party leaders from the booth level to those heading various morchas in each district. “The party is gaining in strength through the disciplined and dedicated work of party workers in the Coastal region. BJP will win maximum seats in the Coastal region in the coming days,” said Bommai in Mangaluru. Read more
