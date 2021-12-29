Bangalore news live: City sees 356 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Bangalore residents line up to get vaccinated. The Karnataka government has banned all New Year celebrations in public places. (PTI/File Photo)

Bangalore live news: Karnataka on Tuesday recorded 356 fresh Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths. The positivity rate stood at 0.50 percent while the case fatality rate was at 0.56 percent. Of the new cases, Bengaluru Urban reported the highest cases, followed by Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

To contain the growing number of cases, a 10-day night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am came into effect on Tuesday and will continue till January 7, 2022. Currently, Karnataka has 38 Omicron-infected patients.

The government has also banned all New Year celebrations in public places. Eateries, hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants have been asked to operate with 50 percent seating capacity from December 30 to January 2.

In other news, in the wake of rumours about a leadership change yet again in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday, ruling out the speculations, said, “I have the energy and inspiration to work tirelessly without rest all 365 days of the year.”