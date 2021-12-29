Bangalore news live: City sees 356 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | Bangalore |
Updated: December 29, 2021 9:27:27 am
bangalore karnataka covid news, karnataka night curfewBangalore residents line up to get vaccinated. The Karnataka government has banned all New Year celebrations in public places. (PTI/File Photo)

In other news, in the wake of rumours about a leadership change yet again in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday, ruling out the speculations, said, “I have the energy and inspiration to work tirelessly without rest all 365 days of the year.”

Live Blog

09:27 (IST)29 Dec 2021
New year celebrations, gatherings in public places banned in Karnataka

The government has banned all New Year celebrations in public places. Eateries, hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants have been asked to operate with 50 percent seating capacity from December 30 to January 2.

 
09:26 (IST)29 Dec 2021
356 fresh cases recorded in Karnataka

Karnataka on Tuesday recorded 356 fresh Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths. The positivity rate stood at 0.50 percent while the case fatality rate was at 0.56 percent. Of the new cases, Bengaluru Urban reported the highest cases, followed by Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

Bengaluru: Woman killed in front of son, cops suspect ex-husband’s role

A 42-year-old woman was hacked to death in the outskirts of Bengaluru in front of her son, allegedly by her ex-husband and his aides, late on Monday night when she was returning in a car after casting her vote in Anekal for the gram panchayat election. The police are yet to make arrests in the case.

The woman, identified as Archana Reddy, is a resident of Bellandur. The police suspect her husband Naveen and his friend Santosh killed her. A case has been registered at the Electronic City police station.

Bengaluru: Goraguntepalya Flyover shut for a week owing to maintenance work

With the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) barring vehicles on the Dr Shivakumara Swamiji Flyover, popularly known as Goraguntepalya Flyover, traffic has increased manifold on Tumakuru Road, the traffic police said.

The NHAI has shut the flyover till January 3, 2022 after the authorities discovered that two cables had rusted at the 8th Mile of the flyover during an inspection conducted on Saturday.

