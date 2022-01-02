Bangalore News Live: Single-day Covid cases in state breaches 1,000-mark for first time since September last

Health worker of KMC during Swab Test for Covid-19 specially for shopkeeper & staff will Kankurgachi VIP market on Tuesday, September 01.2020 by the health deptt of KMC. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Bangalore News Live: Karnataka breached the thousand-mark in the single-day spike in cases as the state Saturday recorded 1,033 fresh Covid cases of which Bengaluru Urban reported 810 cases. The total number of active cases in Karnataka now stands at 9,386 of which 7,876 are in Bengaluru. The last time when the state had seen over 1,000 cases in a single day was on September 9 last year when it recorded 1,074 cases.

Of the five deaths recorded by the state health department, two are from Bengaluru and one each from Tumkuru, Mandya and Uttara Kannada.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh tested positive for Covid-19 Saturday. Taking to Twitter, he asked all those who came in contact with him to get tested.

A residential complex in Mahadevapura reported 36 Covid cases in the last 10 days and all the affected persons have been isolated at their homes, said a senior official from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Friday. The official added that the entire street where the residential complex is located has been put under containment and the building has been sealed.