Bangalore News Live: Single-day Covid cases in state breaches 1,000-mark for first time since September last

Bangalore News Live: Karnataka breached the thousand-mark in the single-day spike in cases as the state Saturday recorded 1,033 fresh Covid cases of which Bengaluru Urban reported 810 cases. The total number of active cases in Karnataka now stands at 9,386 of which 7,876 are in Bengaluru. The last time when the state had seen over 1,000 cases in a single day was on September 9 last year when it recorded 1,074 cases.
Of the five deaths recorded by the state health department, two are from Bengaluru and one each from Tumkuru, Mandya and Uttara Kannada.
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh tested positive for Covid-19 Saturday. Taking to Twitter, he asked all those who came in contact with him to get tested.
A residential complex in Mahadevapura reported 36 Covid cases in the last 10 days and all the affected persons have been isolated at their homes, said a senior official from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Friday. The official added that the entire street where the residential complex is located has been put under containment and the building has been sealed.
Police officials from the West Division on Friday said that they have arrested a notorious burglar called Karthik Kumar alias Escape Karthik. The arrested criminal is said to have committed at least 80 burglaries.
The police said that five cases have been cracked with the arrest of Karthik and gold ornaments worth Rs 11.43 lakh have been seized from him. Notably, this is the 17th time that Karthik has been arrested. He had earlier managed to escape twice from police custody, which earned him the nickname of ‘Escape Karthik’ in police circles.
A police officer said, “He is involved in at least 80 theft cases. These cases have been reported from many parts of Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. He first committed crime at the age of 16 in 2005, when he stole ornaments from a house. He used to come out on bail and again commit burglary. In 2008, he managed to escape from Parappana Agrahara Central Prisons in a food van. He was caught again after 45 days.” Read more.
“I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,” the minister tweeted.
Stating that 2022 will be a challenging year in terms of economy and administration amid a possible third wave of Covid-19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Saturday asked officials to cut down on wasteful expenditures.
Extending New Year wishes to the officials, Bommai said, “We have to prepare for the possible third wave of Covid and also push the economy forward. We can’t just sit back by imposing restrictions. We need to face it with various strategies. We have to work with greater vigour to tackle it.”
He then asked officials to cut down on wasteful expenditure in their respective departments. As for the revenue-generating departments, he wanted them to raise their efficiency to improve the state’s finances. Read more.
Spread over 800 acres, the Varthur Lake is one of the largest waterbodies in the Bengaluru South taluk. Notably, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in a research paper had stated that the Bellandur Lake is connected to the surrounding wetlands that drain into the Varthur Lake and, finally, into the Dakshina Pinakini river. The total farm land irrigated by the Varthur Lake amounts to 625 hectares.
Over the past decade, rapid urbanisation in the area has led to a deterioration in the water quality of the Varthur Lake.
In 2016, the state government appointed an expert committee that drafted a set of recommendations to address the issues at Varthur and Bellandur lakes. However, the government never implemented the recommendations. Read more.