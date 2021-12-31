scorecardresearch
Friday, December 31, 2021
Bangalore News Live: Bengaluru Urban logs highest number of Covid cases in Karnataka

Bangalore Live News Updates December 31: Friday’s day-long Karnataka bandh call against MES was withdrawn after pro-Kannada leaders Vatal Nagaraj, Praveen Shetty and others met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Express Web Desk
Updated: December 31, 2021 9:52:45 am
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a government hospital amid fear of spread of 'Omicron variant' in Bengaluru (PTI File Photo)

Bangalore News Live: Bengaluru Urban on Thursday logged 565 fresh cases out of 707 cases in Karnataka. The state health department reported 252 recoveries and three deaths in Bengaluru Urban.

Meanwhile, Friday’s day-long Karnataka bandh call was withdrawn after pro-Kannada leaders Vatal Nagaraj, Praveen Shetty and others met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Thursday following his requests to call off the bandh. Last week, Nagaraj had called for a state-wide bandh on Friday demanding a complete ban on the activities of MES (Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi) in the state over its alleged “repeated involvement in anti-Karnataka activities” in Belagavi region of north Karnataka.

In other news, the Congress party in Karnataka has criticised the government’s plan to free Hindu temples from state control. Party unit president D K Shivakumar described it as a historic blunder and said that his party won’t allow it.

The party on Thursday outperformed the BJP in the polls held for 58 urban local bodies (ULBs) in 20 districts of Karnataka.

Bengaluru, Karnataka Live News: Karnataka logs 707 Covid-19 cases; Bill to free temples from govt control soon, says CM; Follow latest updates here

09:52 (IST)31 Dec 2021
Karnataka to replicate Gujarat model of cow protection: Minister Chavan

Karnataka Minister for Animal Husbandry, Prabhu Chavan, Thursday said his state government would try to replicate what he called the “Gujarat model of cow protection” and make cow rearing a sustainable activity.

“I have been touring Gujarat to know how to make our guashalas (cattle farms) Aatma Nirbhar (self-sufficient) by creating value out of cow urine, cow dung, etc. I shall try to replicate the Gujarat model in Karnataka,” Chavan said while addressing a press conference in Rajkot. Read more

09:37 (IST)31 Dec 2021
Omicron cases in Karnataka

According to the Union Ministry of Health, the total number of Omicron cases in Karnataka stood at 34 as of December 31, 9 am. Of these, 18 have recovered, discharged or migrated.

09:31 (IST)31 Dec 2021
Karnataka prepares draft bill to protect rights of pedestrians and cyclists in urban centres

The Karnataka Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) on Wednesday released a draft Active Mobility Bill, which seeks to protect the rights of cyclists and pedestrians in urban centres across the state.

The 26-page draft bill has been sent to all government departments and other stakeholders for suggestions and the DULT has published it on its website for feedback from the general public. The last date for posting suggestions, feedback and inputs regarding the bill is January 31, 2022. Read more

Karnataka urban local body polls: Congress emerges single largest party winning 498 of 1,184 seats

Ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress in Karnataka Thursday outperformed the BJP in the polls held for 58 urban local bodies (ULBs) in 20 districts.

Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 501 of 1,184 wards that went to the polls on December 27. BJP won 433 wards and the JD(S) won 45. A total of 195 Independents also won in the elections. AAP and Janata Party have won one seat each, while AIMIM and SDPI won two and six, respectively.

Congress secured a majority in 20 urban local bodies. BJP, meanwhile, won 15. The JD(S) won one ULB. The rest of the ULBs have thrown up mixed results with no party being able to secure a majority.

Bill to free temples from govt control soon: Karnataka CM

The BJP government in Karnataka is planning to bring in a law to free Hindu temples and religious institutions from state control.

Speaking at the two-day state BJP executive committee meeting in Hubballi on Wednesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Currently, Hindu temples in the state are under different types of control bylaws and rules. Temples that have suffered in the hands of bureaucrats will be freed by our government. We will bring a law which will give rights to the temple management to look after their own development.”

“We are planning to bring in a new Bill in the next session to make our temples free from state control. The historic decision will be taken soon after consultation with senior party leaders,” he said.

