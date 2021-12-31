Bangalore News Live: Bengaluru Urban logs highest number of Covid cases in Karnataka

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a government hospital amid fear of spread of 'Omicron variant' in Bengaluru (PTI File Photo)

Bangalore News Live: Bengaluru Urban on Thursday logged 565 fresh cases out of 707 cases in Karnataka. The state health department reported 252 recoveries and three deaths in Bengaluru Urban.

Meanwhile, Friday’s day-long Karnataka bandh call was withdrawn after pro-Kannada leaders Vatal Nagaraj, Praveen Shetty and others met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Thursday following his requests to call off the bandh. Last week, Nagaraj had called for a state-wide bandh on Friday demanding a complete ban on the activities of MES (Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi) in the state over its alleged “repeated involvement in anti-Karnataka activities” in Belagavi region of north Karnataka.

In other news, the Congress party in Karnataka has criticised the government’s plan to free Hindu temples from state control. Party unit president D K Shivakumar described it as a historic blunder and said that his party won’t allow it.

The party on Thursday outperformed the BJP in the polls held for 58 urban local bodies (ULBs) in 20 districts of Karnataka.