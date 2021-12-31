Bangalore News Live: Bengaluru Urban logs highest number of Covid cases in Karnataka

Bangalore News Live: Bengaluru Urban on Thursday logged 565 fresh cases out of 707 cases in Karnataka. The state health department reported 252 recoveries and three deaths in Bengaluru Urban.
Meanwhile, Friday’s day-long Karnataka bandh call was withdrawn after pro-Kannada leaders Vatal Nagaraj, Praveen Shetty and others met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Thursday following his requests to call off the bandh. Last week, Nagaraj had called for a state-wide bandh on Friday demanding a complete ban on the activities of MES (Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi) in the state over its alleged “repeated involvement in anti-Karnataka activities” in Belagavi region of north Karnataka.
In other news, the Congress party in Karnataka has criticised the government’s plan to free Hindu temples from state control. Party unit president D K Shivakumar described it as a historic blunder and said that his party won’t allow it.
The party on Thursday outperformed the BJP in the polls held for 58 urban local bodies (ULBs) in 20 districts of Karnataka.
Karnataka Minister for Animal Husbandry, Prabhu Chavan, Thursday said his state government would try to replicate what he called the “Gujarat model of cow protection” and make cow rearing a sustainable activity.
“I have been touring Gujarat to know how to make our guashalas (cattle farms) Aatma Nirbhar (self-sufficient) by creating value out of cow urine, cow dung, etc. I shall try to replicate the Gujarat model in Karnataka,” Chavan said while addressing a press conference in Rajkot. Read more
According to the Union Ministry of Health, the total number of Omicron cases in Karnataka stood at 34 as of December 31, 9 am. Of these, 18 have recovered, discharged or migrated.
The Karnataka Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) on Wednesday released a draft Active Mobility Bill, which seeks to protect the rights of cyclists and pedestrians in urban centres across the state.
The 26-page draft bill has been sent to all government departments and other stakeholders for suggestions and the DULT has published it on its website for feedback from the general public. The last date for posting suggestions, feedback and inputs regarding the bill is January 31, 2022. Read more