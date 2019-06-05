Bangalore journalist found dead; police suspect suicide

A Bangalore journalist working with a regional TV channel allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Nayaz Khan, a reporter from Praja Tv, a Kannada news channel in Karnataka. The incident came to light in the morning when Nayaz Khan’s wife saw the body in the bedroom at his residence in KR Puram in east Bengaluru.

The KR Puram police told Indianexpress.com, “The reason for his death is yet to be ascertained and we have registered a case of unnatural death.”

Bangalore city police commissioner, T Suneel Kumar has also visited the spot. Police are investigating into the incident.