Bangalore: Hennagara Lake turns into garbage dumping ground, residents form NGO to tackle menace

Residents around Hennagara Lake buffer zone, which has now turned into a garbage dumping ground, say although the panchayat members and authorities were apprised about the violations around the lake, the menace is yet to stop. The lake is polluted with construction debris, garbage and industrial effluents.

Now, local resident Tushar Chandra along with two others — Jagadeesh Krishna Reddy and Hari Yogendra Tripathi — have registered an NGO named VrikshaMitra Foundation to address the civic issues in the area.

Chandra, who is the director of the NGO, said, “We got in touch with the panchayat and told them that if they would not clean up the lake then we will be compelled to approach the higher authorities. They did not bother to listen to the grievances and said that we are free to approach the higher-ups. The panchayat says since they do not have any other place to dump the garbage, they will continue dumping it on the empty land.”

He added, “The garbage collector told me that the lake’s land is not my personal property so he could dump it there. The panchayat members had earlier displayed their eagerness to restore the lake and turn it into a tourist destination.”

Chandra also added that each member of the NGO has been threatened by a local goon for taking up the cause.

Last year, the Hennagara Lake Collective and SayTrees Environmental Trust created a Miyawaki Forest near the lake. Chandra informed that the area where the forest was created has also been turned into a garbage dumping spot. “Now, the garbage is being dumped closer to the lake,” Chandra said.