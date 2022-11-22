scorecardresearch
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 in Bangalore – Here are the top places

Catch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live while you binge on some sport-themed delicacies.

bengaluru fifaAll Social outlets in Bengaluru are running a FIFA campaign till December 18.

Soak yourself in the celebration of FIFA World Cup 2022 by catching live football streaming and savouring some sport-themed delicacies and beverages at some of Bengaluru’s happening hotspots. Catch the live action in the following places:

1) Drop in at Hard Rock Cafe, St Marks Road or Whitefield and dig into some yummy food and grab a drink with your friends as you watch the game live. Also savour its latest release of its fan-favourite Messi Burger – Champion’s Edition. The fan-favourite burger features a juicy double stack of freshly ground beef patties along with a winning combination of toppings. When: Monday to Sunday, 12 noon to 1 am

2) Homegrown coffee roasters Maverick & Farmer at Ulsoor has launched a special menu of Coffee for the 2022 Football World Cup. The menu features an array of seven coffees inspired from countries partaking in the football World Cup. Catch the game live at the Maverick & Farmer cafe while you sip the coffee representing your favourite team. At the screening, football fans and coffee lovers will get to experience coffee inspired by England, Argentina, France, Germany, Japan, Spain and Qatar. When: Monday to Sunday, 9 am to 12 noon

3) Enjoy the game day at Hopshaus (Indiranagar and Whitefield) with an array of appetising treats curated especially for the World Cup. “Food-Ball” lovers can drop in to watch the game and binge on yummy snacks while cheering for their favourite team. The month-long World Cup menu features a series of drool-worthy ‘Hopshaus Pide’, a twist on the traditional Turkish flatbread. Choose from Pide with Barbecue Chicken to Moroccan Minced Lamb, Tempeh & Olives or Baby Spinach with Feta Cheese. When: Monday to Sunday, 11.30 am to 11 pm

4) Join Sanchez (UB City and Indiranagar) with your amigos while enjoying this big delight and catching the big game. Sanchez has launched a series of larger-than-life Mexican-style sandwiches called Torta for the Football World Cup 2022. Bite into these delicious loaded sandwiches while watching the game. When: Monday to Sunday 11:30 am to 10:30 pm

5) All Social outlets in Bengaluru are running a FIFA campaign till December 18. Catch their exciting football World Cup menu, including the Croque de Français, Social Shroom Toast a la Francais, Spanish Tiki Taka Platter, Hash Browns, Nachos and Onion Rings, Do Or D.I.Y. Bruschetta Italia, England’s Cluck In a Blanket and much more. When: Monday to Sunday, 9 am to 1 am

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 08:10:50 pm
