Bangalore faces power outage as major incoming power lines trip

Bangalore witnessed multiple and lengthy power cuts over the weekend for around 36 hours, but the issue is not resolved yet.

Several areas in the city which fall under various power stations faced power cuts for the majority of Monday as well. While The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM)has cited “400KV Hoody Station Line-1 and Line-2 Trips” as the reason for power failure, power supply interruption is affected to various power stations situated across the city.

The areas that face power cuts include Jayanagar, Shantinagar, SR Nagar, Wilson Garden, Madiwala, SG Palya, Bilekahalli, JP Nagar, BTM Layout, Domlur HAL 2nd Stage, Marathahalli, Munekolala, Austin Town, Indiranagar, Bharatinagar, Koramangala, Ulsoor, Murugeshpalya, KR Puram, Hosakote, Rammurthy Nagar, LR Bande, Banaswadi and surroundings.

The power supply was hit badly across the city during the weekend as well, for a span of more than 36 hours altogether in some areas in and around the city. Even though BESCOM had intimated the same a couple of days back, power outage during the weekend led to several citizens criticising the company, as many took it to Twitter to express their displeasure.

Calling out for assistance from the Union Ministry of Power, one among them tweeted “What kind of electricity supply u do have in the city of Bangalore. There are power cuts for more than 6 hours in day……is this u call a city, I think It should be named a village…@onlineBESCOM , @NammaBESCOM @MinOfPower @narendramodi.”

What kind of electricity supply u do have in the city of Bangalore. There are power cuts for more than 6 hours in day……is this u call a city, I think It should be named a village…@onlineBESCOM , @NammaBESCOM @MinOfPower @narendramodi. — Purushottam Jhanwar (@Pjhanwar1995) May 13, 2019

Another tweet which got shared on social media during the weekend carried a snippet of an old video posted by actor and comedian Danish Sait “exposing” how BESCOM works.

What happens when you call #Bescom #Helpline ? Danish Sait Exposes how #Bescom really works! Residents of Bangalore & an Indian Army Officer also faces problems! That’s how corrupt and inefficient Bangalore Electricity Supply Company is! And today, 10 power cuts since morning! pic.twitter.com/zM4gwBqWLp — Sandeep Nandlal #ish (@ishsagar) May 12, 2019

BESCOM records over 11,000 complaints on Sunday

As several areas of Bangalore faced power disruption multiple times during Sunday, BESCOM offices were flooded with as many as 11,180 complaints. While most of these were registered via helpline numbers, the electricity supply company claims to have resolved 10, 804 complaints on the same day itself. However, when contacted BESCOM officials promised that the issue will be sorted on an emergency basis as “keeping the city off from power disruption is (their) top priority.”