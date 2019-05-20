Bangalore Elevated Corridor; roads and areas covered

The ambitious 95-km Bangalore elevated corridor project of Karnataka government to reduce the traffic snarls in Bengaluru is under controversy after the citizen activists and Bengaluru residents are opposing the project worth Rs 28,000-crore which has not undergone public consultation by the government.

The reason to oppose by the activists includes environment concern and the money spent by the government. The Bangalore elevated corridor is designed as a central loop of elevated roads around the heart of the city from which extend three sets of long arms, one running north to south and two going east to west. The corridor is meant to enable seamless, stop-free travel between any of the corridors’ entry and exit points and traffic to move at up to 80 km per hour. Each elevated road has four or six lanes.

The Bangalore elevated corridor will be integrated with multi-modal transportation systems such as BMRCL, BMTC, MonoRail, etc. along with the electronic toll collection system.

Despite the opposition from the activists, the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited(KRDCL) had called for a tender for the first phase of the project. A mega protest was organised by more than 10,000 residents and activist groups in the city recently. Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had announced to build 102 km long six corridors within days of assuming charge.

According to the feasibility report by KRDCL, the Bangalore elevated corridor runs through North-South Corridor connecting Mekhri Circle and Silk Board Junction: The corridor starts from Baptist Hospital along Airport Road Esteem Mall at Airport Flyover and ends before Silk Board flyover via Jayamahal main road – Queen’s Road-Indian Express Junction – Infantry Road Junction – Minsk Square – Kasturba Road – Hudson Circle – Audugodi Nala – Audugodi main road.

East – West Corridor – 1: Connecting NH48 (earlier NH-4) at Battarahalli and Gorguntepalya on Tumkur Road The project corridor starts at Bhattrahalli on Old Madras Road and ends at Gorguntapalya junction on Tumkur road via Devasandra Main Road – Ramamurthy Nagar Main Road Junction (ITI) – KR Puram cable stayed bridge – Suranjandas Road Junction – 80 Feet Road junction – 100 feet Indiranagar road Junction – D Bhaskaran Road Junction – Kensington Road Junction (Philips buildings) – Ulsoor lake – St. John’s Road – Millar’s Road – Jayamahal Main Road – Mekhri Circle – CV Raman Road – Yeswanthapur flyover – Yeshwanthpur Railway Station – Outer Ring Road junction Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI).

East – West Corridor – 2: Connecting SH-35, Varthur Kodi to Deepanjanli Nagar (West of Chord Road) NICE link road on Mysore road The corridor takes off at Varthur kodi junction on SH-35 – ends at Deepanjanli Nagar (West of Chord Road) on Mysore road NICE link road on Mysore road via. Kundala halli gate junction – Marathahalli underpass – Suranjandas Road Junction – Old Airport road – Wind tunnel road junction – Domlur Junction – Trinity Church Junction – D’Souza circle – General K S Thimmaiah Road – Vellara Junction – Richmond Circle – K.H.Road – Lalbagh Main Road – Minerva junction – Chamarajpet 5th Main Road – 9th Cross Road – 1st Main Road Junction – Alur Venkata Rao Road – Sirsi Circle – Satellite Bus Station – Bapuji Nagar – Deepanjali Nagar – NICE Link Road (Mysore Road, NH – 275).

Connecting Corridor-1: This corridor creates connectivity between North-South corridor and Sarjapura Road, corridor starts at Sarjapur Bridge at Agara and traverses via Jakkasandra – Madiwala Market Junction – Koramangala 100 Feet Road Junction

Connecting Corridor-2: This corridor creates connectivity between East-West Corridor-1 and East-West Corridor-2, corridor starts from D’souza circle on Richmond road Junction and ends at Ulsoor Lake via General KS Thimmaiah Road – Trinity Junction & Ulsoor Lake Junction (connecting East West Corridor-1)

Connecting Corridor-3: This corridor creates connectivity between St. Johns Church Road and Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Kalyan Nagar (The location where new airport expressway starts as in Master Plan), corridor starts from St. Johns Church Road Junction (East-West Corridor 1) and ends at Kalyan Nagar at Outer Ring Road via. Wheeler Road – ITC factory – Sevanagar – Banaswadi Main road.