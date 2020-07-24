Bangalore: Drunk ex-techie dies in scuffle with teen daughter

A case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the of the Indian Penal Code has been registered A case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the of the Indian Penal Code has been registered

A former software engineer in Bengaluru died of injuries sustained in a scuffle with his teen daughter on Thursday night.

According to police, Sapatak Banerjee (46), a native of West Bengal, attacked his teenage daughter with scissors while in an inebriated state. In the scuffle that ensued as the daughter tried to defend herself, the father lost his life.

A case has been registered at the Mico Layout police station in the city.

“Sapatak was living with his 15-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son. His wife had passed away a few months ago. On Wednesday night, he was drunk and started to play the piano. His daughter who was studying requested him to stop. Angered by this, Sapatak attacked her with scissors. A scuffle followed. The father fell and the scissors, which was by then in the daughter’s hand, pierced through his chest,” a police officer from Mico layout police station said.

Banerjee’s daughter alerted the neighbours who then called the police that arrived around 2.30 am. The police shifted Banerjee’s body to the mortuary.

According to the police, Banerjee was an alcoholic and had left his job after his wife’s death. He had also stopped sending his daughter and son to school. His daughter was studying from home and preparing for a SSLC exam next year.

A case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the girl who will be sent to a juvenile home. Her brother will be sent to a relative’s place.

