Sub-inspector suspended, party-sponsored sports matches banned after Bengaluru double murder

A police sub-inspector from the Doddabelavangala station near Bengaluru has been suspended for allegedly failing to take immediate action after two men complained that they had been attacked in a clash that was followed by a double murder.

After a fight over a parking lot at a college ground during a cricket tournament, gangsters Vinay and Trimurthy allegedly killed engineering graduate Bharath Kumar (23) and pre-university student Prateek—both residents of Doddabelavangala village—on February 17. Police shot at Vinay and Trimurthy in the legs “in self-defence” and arrested them later.

According to a police officer, Basavaraju was suspended for not taking stock of the situation even though a clash was reported to the police station. He only visited the college ground to calm down both parties, the officer added.

Police asked Vinay and Trimurthy to wait when they said their car had been damaged in the clash, and they thought police were not serious about their complaint. Later, Bharat and Prateek were killed.

The superintendent of police has said permission will not be given to organise cricket tournaments in Bengaluru Rural district till the Karnataka Assembly elections are over.

As the elections are nearing, the cricket, kabaddi, volleyball and other tournaments are being organised, mainly with sponsorship from politicians. “This helps the politicians promote themselves and mobilise people to work for them. They would be ready to spend a good amount of money and sports is a tool for political gains,” a police officer said.