Bangalore cop says to his boss ‘I don’t eat and sleep in the police station like you’ and gets suspended

“I don’t eat meals at hotels like you and sleep in the room above the police station,” this was the reply by a police constable in Bengaluru for the showcause notice issued by his boss.

Advertising

The constable attached to Jayanagara police station has now suspended for his sarcastic reply to a show cause notice issued by his senior on his consistent tardiness. A copy of the letter is also, going viral on social media, uploaded by the constable.

On April 11, the inspector E Yerriswamy issued a notice to five personnel, including Sridhar Gowda, (constable)for reporting to work late. Yerriswamy sought a reply within three days.

In a reply letter in Kannada, Sridhar has written, “If I could have breakfast, lunch, and dinner at a restaurant, then come back and sleep in the room above the police station, I would never be late for work and always show up at 8 am.”

Advertising

He also added that he had aged parents and a family to look after. Adding to this, Sridhar had also shared his reply with a few vernacular media before giving the letter to the inspector, causing embarrassment to the Bengaluru police department.

Meanwhile, K Annamalai deputy commissioner of police, Bengaluru south division, said that the constable is suspended not because of his sarcastic reply but for ‘indisciplined behaviour’.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Annamalai, said, “He is definitely not suspended for that reply. This constable had been suspended once for other violations. Inspector Yerriswamy is a capable administrator and constable chose to make allegations on him and circulated that copy to the media even before the inspector had a chance to read it.”

“After the constable was criticised in a section of the media, he chose to twist his reply saying that it was for the sub-inspector Pujar and not for the Inspector. It’s the Inspector who gave the memo in the first place. Separate action will be taken against the sub-inspector as well if the allegations are found true.” Annamalai added.

After the local Assistant Commissioner of Police report on the incident, Annamalai has suspended Sridhar. “ I know in rural districts police personnel work for 15 hours. All timings in our limits are computerised with zero human intervention and duties are also allocated fairly. It’s just that some guys simply believe voicing their opinion is cool and that too in a way that runs counter to organisational ethos and values,” explains Annamalai.