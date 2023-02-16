Controversial Ambedkar skit had won first prize in MCC fest this month despite disqualification efforts: Sources

According to sources in Mount Carmel College (MCC), the controversial MadAds skit that allegedly portrayed B R Ambedkar and the Dalit community in a demeaning manner, was performed during MCC’s fest ‘Cul-Ah!’. In fact, the Delroys Boys of Jain University CMS who had performed the skit had also won the first prize for the skit, sources in the MCC revealed.

Under25, a students’ organisation of MCC, had organised the MadAds competition on February 4 wherein the Delroys Boys, a theatre group from Jain University’s CMS, had performed the skit.

Also Read | Principal and students among nine arrested over offensive Bengaluru skit about Ambedkar

In fact, sources also revealed that the skit won the first prize despite disqualification efforts. “During the performance, complaints were reportedly being made by some people from the audience that the act is casteist but the jury did not act on it saying that the ‘act is not vulgar’,” said the source.

Earlier, an official from CMS had confirmed that the skit was performed in two other fests and that it was not an extempore.

According to Under25’s Instagram page, the judges for the MadAds competition included Rebecca Florence, former vice president of the council of St Joseph College of Commerce (SJCC), Niss Geo, former student council president at Baldwins Methodist College, and Harshil J Shah, who had previously been a part of the Delroys Boys group.

However, The Indian Express couldn’t confirm if the skit was performed before the Faculty members of MCC.

“When Under25 approached the judges to disqualify the performers of the skit, the judges labelled it as dark humour and said the skit was fine. However, some members quit the association as a mark of protest against the skit,” said a student of the MCC.

Advertisement

The Indian Express tried to get in touch with Dr Charmaine Jerome, vice-principal of the MCC, but she was not available for a comment.

A police officer speaking to The Indian Express said, “We learnt that the skit was performed at MCC as well, but we need to find the video evidence for the same. Based on which further action will be taken.”

Meanwhile, Krishnakant, DCP Bengaluru South, did not comment on the involvement of the MCC in the play. However, he said, “The nine accused in the case have been sent to judicial custody and further investigation is on.”

Advertisement

On Monday, nine people, including principal Dr Dinesh Nilkant, students and the youth festival organiser of Jain University’s Centre for Management Studies in Bengaluru, were arrested.