Bangalore citizen group sends postcards to Justice Victoria Gowri on ‘Constitutional values’

Early on Tuesday afternoon, a group of concerned citizens arrived at Bengaluru’s General Post Office, with postcards in hand. They were members of the Reclaim Constitution project, an initiative aimed at sending postcards to Victoria Gowri, who was recently appointed as an additional judge in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. The postcards — with messages in English, Kannada, and Hindi — contained greetings as well as concerns over the alleged instances of hate speech made by Justice Gowri in the past.

The custom-made postcards featured art from the Constitution as well as excerpts from the Constituent Assembly debates, particularly a paragraph attributed to TT Krishnamachari during a debate on Article 25, which safeguards freedom of religion, amongst other rights.

The postcard reads, “Hope the message of Shri T T Krishnamachari printed here is of aid to you as a Judge of the Madras High Court”. (Express) The postcard reads, “Hope the message of Shri T T Krishnamachari printed here is of aid to you as a Judge of the Madras High Court”. (Express)

According to aerospace engineer Vinay Kumar, a member of the project, ” We have done postcards for civic purposes before as well. The idea came up because we wanted to do something for Republic Day and so we came up with a Constitution reading group around the time of the CAA protests to bring the Constitution to the masses. Since then there was a bit of a slowdown due to Covid. Since Republic Day went by recently, we are rekindling that spirit…….the passage was chosen since the judge had made some comments which seemed to be concerning and contrary to Constitutional values, so we chose Krishnamachari’s quote from that debate, in which he describes how he was schooled in a Christian establishment but was never made to feel that he should convert. We also want to welcome her, and remind her to uphold these values.”

Poorna, an advocate and participant, added, “The campaign is so that people in positions of power should be reminded of Constitutional values. With the controversy surrounding her appointment, our duty as citizens in moments of darkness is to remind the pillars of democracy that they have to overcome their personal prejudices. Their allegiance is only to the Constitution.”

Another participant, Aishwarya, said, “Considering the statements which were made, we hope these postcards will give an important reminder.”