I-T department probes Bangalore auto driver who owns Rs 1.6-crore villa

The Income-Tax department is looking into the income sources of a Bangalore auto-rickshaw driver who now lives in a Rs 1.6 crore-villa in an elite gated society in Whitefield. Nalluralli Subramani, however, attributes his good life to the largess of one of his passengers.

Advertising

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from the I-T department said the 37-year-old auto driver has been under close watch from mid-April in the light of the parliamentary elections. “We had shortlisted sources from where unaccounted money would come into play for the elections. As soon as this case reached us, we decided to go forward and search his property at Jatti Dwarakamai in Mahadevapura of Whitefield,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The official said an investigation is underway and a notice has been served under Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988. Information has also been sought from the developer of the colony which includes 15 villas. “However, all documents of the property indicate this is not a benami case as he has furnished appropriate proof,” he said, adding that confirmation will have to wait till completion of the investigation.

According to his neighbours, Subramani leads a posh life and has stopped taking his autorickshaw out for work. “He often spends time at home doing recreational activities and ends up partying with friends almost every evening,” one of them said. Others suggested he was well connected with top political leaders.

Advertising

With his name being linked to Subramani, Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali, who is also BJP’s Karnataka general secretary, sought to clarify that he had no personal contact with the former and said he was not a party member either. “Please spare me from such embarrassment,” the former minister said in a Facebook Live video. He added that the accused had participated with him in a public function long back and allegations should not be made based on that. He urged the I-T Department to take stringent action if the accused is found guilty.

Subramani, meanwhile, attributed his income to a foreigner who used to avail his autorickshaw service. He claims the woman offered to help him improve his lifestyle after she felt sympathetic on learning about his financial constraints. He adds that she began lending him money on an interest-free basis to help his children get good education.