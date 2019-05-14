Bangalore airport to introduce facial recognition tech for passengers

Bangalore International Airport will be the first airport in the country to introduce check-in through face recognition technology. This is part of an end-to-end solution for paperless air travel in the country.

The facial recognition facility for the passengers of some select airlines may be rolled out at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in the third quarter (Q3) of this year as it seeks to make the boarding process paperless.

The facial biometric program will be implemented under the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Digi Yatra platform. In 2018, the private airport operator had inked a pact with the Lisbon-based digital and biometric solutions services provider Vision-Box to implement the technology in the airport.

“The introduction of biometric self-boarding technology is aimed at transforming the passenger experience and creating a future-ready airport. Currently, the work of implementing the Digi Yatra system in the airport is in progress. It is expected that the Digi Yatra central identity management platform to begin at the Bangalore airport in Q3 2019,” a Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL) spokesperson told Indianexpress.com

“Biometric technology will identify passengers by their face as they move across the airport, avoiding stops and the repeated presentation of boarding passes, passports or other physical identity documents,” spokesperson added.

The centralised Digi Yatra registration system will be provided for passengers and each of them would get a unique ID on booking the tickets by sharing name, e-mail id, mobile number and details of any identity proof, including Aadhaar.

Once the Digi Yatra ID is created, the airline will share the passenger data and the ID with the airport from where the passenger would be flying out. At the entry point/E-Gate the passenger will scan his boarding pass or e-ticket. On scanning the bar code/ QR code the system will validate the passenger details and flight details.

Digi Yatra ID will verify the identity by face recognition, after successful verification of ticket and Digi Yatra ID, e-Gate will open.