Bandipur, Nagarahole tiger safari: Hiked rates in Karnataka from September 1

The tiger safari duration and distance covered have also been increased.

Starting September 1, the safari prices at Karnataka’s two most popular tiger reserves — Bandipur and Nagarahole — have been raised by around 40 per cent, with a regular bus ride now costing Rs 1,000.

The children’s fare has risen from Rs 350 to Rs 500, while camera and vehicle parking charges have been revised, with 18 per cent GST applicable across the board.

Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Tuesday that the increase was not limited to the cost, as the safari duration and distance covered had also been significantly increased.

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“Safaris that previously ran for 1.5 hours over 15-20 km will now last 2.5 to 3 hours and cover 30-35 km. Vehicles that earlier made two trips a day will now operate only once, effectively doubling trip duration while halving the number of trips,” said a forest officer.