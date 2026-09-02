Bandipur, Nagarahole tiger safari: Hiked rates in Karnataka from September 1

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Starting September 1, the safari prices at Karnataka’s two most popular tiger reserves — Bandipur and Nagarahole — have been raised by around 40 per cent, with a regular bus ride now costing Rs 1,000.
The children’s fare has risen from Rs 350 to Rs 500, while camera and vehicle parking charges have been revised, with 18 per cent GST applicable across the board.
Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Tuesday that the increase was not limited to the cost, as the safari duration and distance covered had also been significantly increased.
“Safaris that previously ran for 1.5 hours over 15-20 km will now last 2.5 to 3 hours and cover 30-35 km. Vehicles that earlier made two trips a day will now operate only once, effectively doubling trip duration while halving the number of trips,” said a forest officer.
Forest authorities said the revision was necessary due to rising fuel prices and increased salaries for outsourced staff. “There has been an increase in fuel prices, and at the same time, the salaries of outsourced staff have also been revised,” the officer said.
The revised rates, approved in July, were originally meant to take effect in August, but the forest department deferred them to September. While the department runs safaris at roughly 10 locations across the state, the fare revision applies only to Bandipur and Nagarahole.
The new tariffs apply to safari operations from Melukamanahalli in Bandipur, and from the Kakanakote, Veeranahosahalli and Nanachi gates in Nagarahole.
Safari trips resumed in July
Safari trips in Bandipur and Nagarahole were reopened in July. Operations were originally suspended on November 7, 2025, due to public protests following a sharp increase in human-animal conflict in villages bordering the reserves. In February this year, the government permitted a partial, phased resumption, cutting operating hours and slashing the number of vehicles allowed inside the parks by half.
Safari rides in Karnataka’s tiger reserves generate an annual revenue of Rs 25 crore to Rs 27 crore. The government has mandated that 35 per cent of the income needs to be sent to local communities.
|Safari timings
|Morning hours:
|6 am to 9.30 am
|Afternoon hours:
|3 pm to 6.30 pm
|Bus Safari
|Price
|Jeep Safari
|Adults
|Rs 1,000
|Rs 1,500
|Kids
|Rs 500
|Rs 750
Cameras with more than 200mm: Rs 1,500
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