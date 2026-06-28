Bandipur and Nagarahole safaris set to fully reopen as 20 tigers caught in 7 months

The Karnataka government has approved the full reopening of jungle safari operations at Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves, ending seven months of restrictions imposed after a spike in human-wildlife conflict (File photo).

The Karnataka government has decided to fully restore jungle safari operations at the Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves, seven months after services were restricted following intense human-wildlife conflicts.

The decision is based on a comprehensive assessment of the forests’ scientific carrying capacity, conducted by a technical committee of wildlife experts and state officials. The state government formally accepted the expert panel’s report and directed the Forest Department to operate the safaris under a regulated framework to maintain ecological balance.

Operations were originally suspended on November 7, 2025, due to public protests following a sharp increase in human-animal conflict in villages bordering the reserves. In February this year, the government permitted a partial, phased resumption, cutting operating hours and slashing the number of vehicles allowed inside the parks by half.