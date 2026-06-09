Karnataka forest officer suspended after criminal throws alcohol party in Bandipur tiger reserve

Criminal Mahadev Prasad and his aides consuming liquor inside the core forest area of BTR, using a solar panel at the camp as a makeshift table (Express/Sourced)

The Karnataka Forest Department on Monday suspended a Range Forest Officer (RFO) for allowing a rowdy sheeter and his associates to hold an alcohol party near an anti-poaching camp in Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR).

Action was taken against D Puneeth, RFO of Maddur Wildlife Range, after the video of the party in the prohibited area went viral.

The images showed criminal Mahadev Prasad alias Satish, a resident of Gundlupet, and his aides Gangadhar and Chetan consuming liquor inside the core forest area, using a solar panel at the camp as a makeshift table. Plastic cups, a liquor bottle, and food packets were clearly visible, drawing sharp criticism from environmentalists.