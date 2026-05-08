Ballari SP’s gunman arrested for extortion, 1 other also in police net

The Karnataka Police have arrested a gunman assigned to Ballari Superintendent of Police Suman Pennekar and one other person for allegedly extorting Rs 3 lakh from a labourer.

According to the police, a labourer, identified as Sharabhayya, lodged a complaint at Moka police station on May 6 that two vehicles transporting ration rice to Andhra Pradesh were intercepted by three men who introduced themselves as personnel from the SP’s office. The miscreants, who had covered their faces with cloth, allegedly threatened to register a case against the complainant and seize the vehicles. The complainant further alleged that the accused initially demanded Rs 5 lakh to let them off, before allegedly settling for Rs 3 lakh.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 308(2) (extortion) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During the investigation, the police allegedly found the involvement of Devraj, an Armed Police Constable (APC-87) serving as the gunman to the Ballari SP, along with two others identified as Gadilinga, a practising advocate from Ballari, and Sairam, who has cases registered against him in similar offences.

The police said Gadilinga is currently absconding, while Devraj and Sairam have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Officials added that the cash allegedly extorted, the vehicle used in the offence, and mobile phones have been seized as part of the investigation.

Speaking to the media, SP Suman Pennekar termed the case a “serious offence”. “This is a serious offence because the accused introduced themselves as personnel from the SP office. Such acts send a wrong message to the public. If anyone comes across such incidents, they should approach me directly and report them to us. Stringent action will be taken,” she said.

The SP further clarified that, as of now, no involvement of any other police personnel has surfaced in the investigation.

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“I am personally supervising the investigation, and the investigating officer has been directed to probe the matter strictly. Simultaneously, suspension proceedings against Devraj are also underway,” she added.

The police said further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused were involved in similar extortion incidents in the past.

Officials are also examining whether to take action against the labourer, as he was allegedly involved in transporting Public Distribution System (PDS) rice.