Ballari school murder: boy apprehended, ‘hid in temples and lived on prasada while on the run’

A police officer said the boy was not in a good state of mind when he went on a rampage with an iron rod at the Ballari school hostel on March 7.

The police on Monday apprehended the minor boy who allegedly killed a hostel mate and injured eight others at an international residential school in Karnataka’s Ballari last week.

A police officer said the boy was not in a good state of mind when he went on a rampage with an iron rod at the school hostel on March 7.

“He had a quarrel with one of the students, and after everyone slept, he attacked them with the iron rod. We do not know the reason behind the fight. Later, he fled from the hostel,” the officer said.

While check posts were set up in Ballari town, the police eventually found him in a residential area. The Ballari rural police were the first to identify him.