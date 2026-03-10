Ballari school murder: boy apprehended, ‘hid in temples and lived on prasada while on the run’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The police on Monday apprehended the minor boy who allegedly killed a hostel mate and injured eight others at an international residential school in Karnataka’s Ballari last week.
A police officer said the boy was not in a good state of mind when he went on a rampage with an iron rod at the school hostel on March 7.
“He had a quarrel with one of the students, and after everyone slept, he attacked them with the iron rod. We do not know the reason behind the fight. Later, he fled from the hostel,” the officer said.
While check posts were set up in Ballari town, the police eventually found him in a residential area. The Ballari rural police were the first to identify him.
A police officer said, “The minor stayed in temples and lived on prasada. He kept moving from one place to another and did not carry any electronic devices like mobile phones, which made it challenging to track him. After apprehending him, we produced him before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Counsellors are also speaking to him as he is still in a state of shock and trauma.”
The police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103 (1) (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 118 (2) (voluntarily causes grievous hurt by any means), and 125 (reckless or negligent acts that endanger human life or the safety of others) against the student and the school management.
The police formed special teams to search for the boy and tracked his movements based on CCTV footage, officials said.
The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken up a suo motu case and sought a report. The education department has ordered an inquiry into the incident.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram