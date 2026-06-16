Blown by call records: Ballari woman, husband arrested in Bengaluru for killing man

According to investigators, Patil came into contact with Shwetha after her younger sister married his elder brother about a year ago. (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)

Three people, including a woman and her husband, have been arrested for the alleged murder of a 26-year-old man whose burnt body was found near a canal in Karnataka’s Ballari district, with the police saying the accused claimed he had been blackmailing the woman for over a year.

Basavanagouda Patil, who worked at a private laboratory, went missing on the night of June 7. His semi-charred body was discovered the following morning near the Shivapura-Thambrahalli LLC canal under the Moka Police Station limits.

The police said Dodda Basavanagouda, 36, his wife Shwetha, 30, and her brother Vijay, 23, killed Patil and fled to Bengaluru.