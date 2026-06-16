Blown by call records: Ballari woman, husband arrested in Bengaluru for killing man

During questioning, the Ballari woman allegedly told investigators that the man had repeatedly threatened to release her private photographs on social media.

By: Express News Service
3 min readBengaluruJun 16, 2026 09:13 AM IST
Ballari murder case, Basavanagouda Patil murder, Ballari canal body case, Karnataka murder arrest, blackmail allegations Karnataka, Indian Express newsAccording to investigators, Patil came into contact with Shwetha after her younger sister married his elder brother about a year ago. (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)
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Three people, including a woman and her husband, have been arrested for the alleged murder of a 26-year-old man whose burnt body was found near a canal in Karnataka’s Ballari district, with the police saying the accused claimed he had been blackmailing the woman for over a year.

Basavanagouda Patil, who worked at a private laboratory, went missing on the night of June 7. His semi-charred body was discovered the following morning near the Shivapura-Thambrahalli LLC canal under the Moka Police Station limits.

The police said Dodda Basavanagouda, 36, his wife Shwetha, 30, and her brother Vijay, 23, killed Patil and fled to Bengaluru.

Also Read | An Instagram story, a locked door, and the chilling Bengaluru murder plot that unravelled in hours

Suman D Pennekar, Superintendent of Police, Ballari, said the three accused were arrested in Bengaluru and remanded to judicial custody.

Tracing the accused

The investigation initially focused on identifying the victim. The police said Call Detail Records (CDR) showed that Patil’s last calls and messages were exchanged with Shwetha, who could not be traced immediately after the incident, leading investigators to suspect her involvement.

According to investigators, Patil came into contact with Shwetha after her younger sister married his elder brother, Manjunath, about a year ago. During questioning, Shwetha allegedly told the police that Patil had been threatening to circulate her private photographs on social media and had been blackmailing her for nearly a year.

Also Read | How a throat wound exposed Karnataka woman’s role in her sister-in-law’s murder

The police said Shwetha claimed she met Patil on March 15 and damaged his phone in an attempt to stop the alleged harassment. However, she alleged that he continued threatening her, claiming the images had been stored elsewhere. Pushed to her limit, Shwetha confided in her husband and brother, and the three devised a plan to kill him, the police added.

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They said Shwetha continued communicating with Patil in the days leading up to June 7 and allegedly persuaded him to meet her near the canal. When he arrived, her husband and brother, who were waiting at the spot, allegedly attacked and killed him before setting the body on fire.

“We are yet to ascertain whether Patil really had private photos of Shwetha and whether they had any affair,” a police officer said.

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