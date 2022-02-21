Karnataka minister blames Congress for murder of Bajrang Dal worker, Congress asks BJP ministers to quit

The murder of an activist of the right-wing Bajrang Dal group in Karnataka’s Shivamogga region on Sunday night has triggered a war of words between members of the ruling BJP in the state and the Opposition Congress party.

The police are investigating the stabbing of the 26-year-old activist, identified as Harsha, by a group of four to five men. Tension prevailed in Shivamogga city on Monday morning after Harsha’s body was taken in a procession to his home from the government hospital where the post-mortem examination was conducted. Incidents of stone pelting were also reported during the procession.

The Congress has sought the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and minister K S Eshwarappa, who hails from Shivamogga, over the incident. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said the government must find the killers and take action irrespective of their affiliations. He said the home minister should resign on moral grounds since the murder occurred in his home district.

Eshwarappa, meanwhile, claimed the murder was provoked by the Congress party. “A good worker of our party has been killed in Shivamogga. It has been done by Muslim goondas. The Muslim goondas were never so emboldened in Shivamogga and there should be action against such persons,” he said.

Karnataka | Body of the 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, who was allegedly murdered yesterday in Shivamogga, being taken to his residence amid Police security after postmortem. Large numbers of workers of Hindu organisations join in. pic.twitter.com/6jllIkEZ0q — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

“The murder has been caused by provocative statements by Shivakumar (state Congress chief),” the minister claimed.

Congress president D K Shivakumar has been at the forefront of a campaign seeking the resignation of rural development minister Eshwarappa for insulting the national flag. The minister had earlier said that the saffron flag might become the national flag in future. Shivakumar responded to Eshwarappa’s statement saying, “Let them find the assailants and add my name also if I am involved in it.”

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urged people in the region to maintain peace and said the suspects will be detained soon. “A youth called Hindu Harsha has been killed in a stabbing incident. He is a worker of our organisation. Investigation has started. Several clues have been obtained, I have been informed. We are confident that the suspects will be arrested soon,” he said.

“We have instructed the police to ensure that no untoward incidents occur in the region. I appeal to the people of Shivamogga to maintain peace and legal action will be taken against those involved,” Bommai added. “I will not respond to what Eshwarappa has said. We will await the findings of the investigation.”

“We know who is behind the murder and they will be arrested. There are four to five people involved in the incident. We will send out a clear message that such incidents will be dealt with in a strong manner. There is some information that there are a couple of cases against the victim as well,” home minister Araga Jnanendra said.

“The murder has occurred in the midst of the hijab controversy and this is intended to disturb the peace,” state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said.

The authorities have clamped prohibitory orders in the region and have announced a holiday for schools and colleges.