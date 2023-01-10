Bajrang Dal worker escapes machete attack in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district

Tension prevailed in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district on Monday after a 28-year-old Bajrang Dal worker, Sunil, was allegedly attacked with a machete in Sagara taluk. After Sunil managed to escape unhurt and filed a police complaint, Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest in front of Sagara police station and threatened to call for a bandh if the accused were not arrested.

According to a complaint filed by Sunil, a resident of Sagara town, a few men were waiting for him near a jewellery shop on Monday morning. They allegedly abused him, took out a machete and tried to attack him. After a brief chase, Sunil told the police he managed to escape.

A senior police officer said they have obtained CCTV footage of the incident and have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. “We have formed three teams to nab the accused. It is unclear why Sunil was attacked and once we catch hold of the accused, we will know,” the officer added.

Last year, Shivamogga district had witnessed a few communal incidents, including the murder of a Bajrang Dal worker. Harsha, 26, was stabbed to death and the incident led to communal tension and violence in the area. In August, two people were injured in a stabbing incident over displaying banners of V D Savarkar.