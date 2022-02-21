Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death in Karnataka’s Shivamogga; prohibitory orders clamped

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly killed on Sunday night in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka, police said on Monday, prompting authorities to clamp prohibitory orders and announce a holiday for schools and colleges.

The deceased has been identified as Harsha, a tailor from the Seegehatti area in Shivamogga district, 270km from the state capital of Bengaluru. The attack took place around 9.30 pm and several vehicles were set on fire after the killing.

The police are yet to confirm the reason behind the murder. They said that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been clamped in Shivamogga city and schools and colleges have declared holiday on Monday.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who visited the activist’s family on Monday morning, said the incident is unfortunate and that the police are investigating the case. “We are yet to know the reason behind his death,” he added.