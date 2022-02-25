scorecardresearch
Friday, February 25, 2022
Bajrang Dal activist murder: Court sends 10 accused to police custody till March 7

The accused were produced before the court of the second Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) and the police requested their custody for investigation

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: February 25, 2022 7:32:03 pm
Members of various pro-hindu organisations stage a protest march over the alleged murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga, in Chikmagalur (PTI, file)

A local court in Karnataka Friday sent all the 10 accused arrested on charges of murdering Bajrang Dal activist Harsha to police custody for 10 days till March 7.

The police had Thursday arrested Abdul Roshan alias RC (24), a resident of Bhadravati, and Jafar Sadique alias Badruddin, alias Badri (55), a resident of Wadi-e-Huda in Shivamogga city. The police also seized two cars and a two-wheeler.

Hindutva activists want BJP to field slain Bajrang Dal worker's sister

The accused were produced before the court of the second Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) and the police requested their custody for investigation. Considering the plea, the court ordered police custody of all the accused for 10 days.

Harsha was murdered Sunday in Shivamogga town. Before Thursday’s arrests, the police had held Feroz Pasha, Abdul Khadar, Mohammed Kashif, Syed Nadeem, Afsifullah Khan, Rihan, Nihan and Abdul Afnan.

