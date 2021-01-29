Bengaluru: Railway terminal at Baiyappanahalli to open by February end

After facing several delays, the Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal at Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru is likely to be ready by February end , South Western Railways (SWR) officials said.

The third coaching terminal for the city–after Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna(KSR) Bengaluru and Yesvantpur railway stations– is expected to decongest rush in the two existing stations.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, E Vijaya, Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, said: “The terminal is expected to be ready by February end. Once this terminal is operational, more long-distance trains from Bengaluru to other metros like Mumbai and Chennai and also trains connecting Bengaluru to all districts within Karnataka can be run. This coaching terminal will help decongest the KSR Bengaluru and Yesvantpur stations.”

As per officials, the Rs 314 crore terminal is the country’s first largest air-conditioned rail concourse, which will give passengers an airport kind of experience.

“Modern station buildings with centralised air conditioning and airport-like facade has been constructed which will be an airport kind of experience to passengers,” Vijaya told.

According to officials, the railway terminal is modelled after the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The terminal will have seven platforms, apart from eight stabling lines and three pit lines. Every platform is 15m wide and 600m long.

The 4,200 sqm terminal building will cater to a daily footfall of 50,000 with 50 trains running every day. Two subways have also been constructed, which will connect all platforms in the station apart from a long, oval-shaped foot overbridge that will link all the seven platforms. The subways will accessible both by stairs and ramps for differently-able people.

Officials say that the terminal and the platforms will be illuminated by LED lights. It will also have its own rainwater harvesting and storage facility. A sewage treatment plant with a capacity of four lakh litres is also in the pipeline. The terminal will also have parking space for over 200 cars and 900 two-wheelers.

In December last year, the government had renamed terminal after the state’s visionary engineer Sir M Visvesvaraya.

The new terminal, which was sanctioned in 2015-16, has missed numerous deadlines over the last two years, the latest being December-end.