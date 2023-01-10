Out on bail, alleged kingpin in Karnataka police sub-inspector recruitment scam gets garlanded welcome

BJP leader Divya Hagaragi, the alleged kingpin in the Karnataka police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, received a “grand” welcome upon her release from prison after nine months Friday evening. Videos and photos of her followers and husband Rajesh celebrating by bursting crackers and garlanding her have surfaced on social media. This was after a district court in Kalaburgi granted bail to Hagaragi and 25 others earlier in the day.

Hagaragi, secretary of Jnana Jyoti English Medium School, was also the BJP Kalaburgi women’s unit president. She is accused of collecting huge amounts of money to help a few PSI aspirants by rigging the examination process. Jnana Jyoti English Medium School was one of the examination centres. According to the police, she, along with Kashinath, the headmaster of the school, supplied answer chits to the aspirants to fill the unsolved questions in OMR sheets and destroyed the evidence.

The examination for 545 posts of police sub-inspector posts was held on October 3, 2021, and around 54,041 students appeared for it. The alleged rigging came to light after the OMR sheet of one of the accused, Veeresh N, surfaced.

Veeresh N, who obtained the seventh rank among 67 candidates selected from the Kalyana Karnataka region, was found to have obtained 121 marks despite answering only 21 out of 100 questions in an objective paper for 150 marks as per the carbon copy of his OMR sheet. The case was handed over to CID to probe.

Divya Hagaragi, who was absconding when the incident came to light, was arrested from a hideout in Pune in April last year. More than 100 persons, including Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Amrit Paul, were arrested in the case. The court granted bail to Divya Hagaragi citing the investigation was done and a chargesheet was filed.