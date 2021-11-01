Baggage system fails at Bengaluru airport, Indigo flights delayed

Flights from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, especially Indigo’s, were delayed on Sunday morning owing to a check-in baggage belt failure. Many passengers, including author Amish Tripathi, took to Twitter to express their agony.

Tripathi tweeted: “Very poor service by Indigo and Bengaluru airport. Our team was travelling from Bangalore to Pragyaraj for a shoot and 2 of our bags have been lost. No proper answers, no solutions offered.”

“Owing to the check-in baggage belt failure at Kempegowda International Airport, our flights from Bengaluru are facing delays,” a statement issued by IndiGo said.

Mr Tripathi, we spoke to one of your team members over the call. Please be assured, our team is working on it to reunite your team with those bags on priority. This was due to baggage belt breakdown at Bengaluru Airport. We regret the inconvenience caused to all our passengers. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said that the issue was resolved within a few minutes. “On Sunday, the baggage system at Bengaluru Airport failed for a short while but stabilised within a few minutes,” BIAL Spokesperson said.

“The baggage system failure which lasted for about 15 minutes seems to have had a cascading effect with Indigo Airlines trying their best to cope. However, this has not impacted the flights or baggage of the other airlines operating at Bengaluru airport,” the spokesperson explained.

The Bengaluru airport has extended all support to Indigo Airlines. “We are already working closely with our baggage handling system partner to check on all factors that could have caused this issue and will have it addressed,” the spokesperson added.