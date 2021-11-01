scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 01, 2021
MUST READ

Baggage system fails at Bengaluru airport, Indigo flights delayed

Many passengers, including author Amish Tripathi, took to Twitter to express their agony. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said that the issue was resolved within a few minutes.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: November 1, 2021 12:46:24 pm
An Indigo flight at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. (Express File photo)

Flights from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, especially Indigo’s, were delayed on Sunday morning owing to a check-in baggage belt failure. Many passengers, including author Amish Tripathi, took to Twitter to express their agony.

Tripathi tweeted: “Very poor service by Indigo and Bengaluru airport. Our team was travelling from Bangalore to Pragyaraj for a shoot and 2 of our bags have been lost. No proper answers, no solutions offered.”

“Owing to the check-in baggage belt failure at Kempegowda International Airport, our flights from Bengaluru are facing delays,” a statement issued by IndiGo said.

Meanwhile, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said that the issue was resolved within a few minutes. “On Sunday, the baggage system at Bengaluru Airport failed for a short while but stabilised within a few minutes,” BIAL Spokesperson said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The baggage system failure which lasted for about 15 minutes seems to have had a cascading effect with Indigo Airlines trying their best to cope. However, this has not impacted the flights or baggage of the other airlines operating at Bengaluru airport,” the spokesperson explained.

The Bengaluru airport has extended all support to Indigo Airlines. “We are already working closely with our baggage handling system partner to check on all factors that could have caused this issue and will have it addressed,” the spokesperson added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 01: Latest News

Advertisement