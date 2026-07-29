Massive blast destroys Karnataka businessman’s SUV, police probe if IED was used

The blast toppled the SUV and left it in a mangled heap, and the debris was spread over a 40-metre radius from the vehicle in Karnataka's Bagalkot. (Express Photo/Enhanced using AI)

A parked SUV was blown apart in a late-night explosion outside a bar in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district Sunday, with the police investigating whether an improvised explosive device (IED) was used after recovering ammonium nitrate traces and a piece of wiring from the spot.

The blast occurred around 10.45 pm under a Mahindra XUV 300 belonging to Hanumantha Sanagond Athani, 35, the leaseholder of a string of liquor stores in Bagalkot, including the Yuvaraj Wine Shop at Hipparagi village, where the blast occurred.

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The debris from the blast, which toppled the SUV and left it in a mangled heap, was spread over a 40 metre radius from the vehicle. A motorcyclist, Yallaling Pujari, 22, who was passing by, was injured while Athani was still at the bar completing the accounts for the day when the blast occurred.