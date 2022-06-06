Bagalkot: An ode to Karnataka’s scenic beauty in photos

Written by Jithendra M

The scenic beauty of Bagalkot is a treat to watch. In the hinterland, away from the fast paced life of the city, the lush green surroundings encompassing agricultural lands and the onset of monsoon sends a picture straight out of an art book. The red soil covering the large tracts of agricultural fields in the region sustains the growth of local crops.

The major crops grown here are cotton, sorghum, maize, sunflower, and groundnut. (Jithendra M) The major crops grown here are cotton, sorghum, maize, sunflower, and groundnut. (Jithendra M)

Bagalkot boasts of a rich cultural heritage. (Jithendra M) Bagalkot boasts of a rich cultural heritage. (Jithendra M)

The area is particularly famous for its festive celebrations. (Jithendra M) The area is particularly famous for its festive celebrations. (Jithendra M)

A great time to visit Bagalkot city is during the four-day festival of Holi Habba. (Jithendra M) A great time to visit Bagalkot city is during the four-day festival of Holi Habba. (Jithendra M)

Stone inscriptions identify ‘Bagadige’ as the ancient name of Bagalkot. (Jithendra M) Stone inscriptions identify ‘Bagadige’ as the ancient name of Bagalkot. (Jithendra M)

The picturesque environment, where farmers are seen ploughing fields, huts are constructed for dwellers and cattle are grazing, defines Bagalkot.

The major language in use here is Kannada. (Jithendra M) The major language in use here is Kannada. (Jithendra M)

Historically, Bagalkot has been a part of the Vijayanagar empire, Bijapur Adil Shahi, Peshwas, Mysore kingdom, and Marathas. (Jithendra M) Historically, Bagalkot has been a part of the Vijayanagar empire, Bijapur Adil Shahi, Peshwas, Mysore kingdom, and Marathas. (Jithendra M)

Greek astronomer Ptolemy has mentioned Bagalkot in his works. (Jithendra M) Greek astronomer Ptolemy has mentioned Bagalkot in his works. (Jithendra M)

The average rainfall in Bagalkot is 320 mm annually. A semi arid region in northern Karnataka, agriculture is the biggest source of employment in Bagalkot with over 65 per cent of the population in the district dependent on it. With the south-west monsoon hitting Karnataka early this month, farmers have started ploughing the agricultural lands using the traditional bullock cart methods.

The Chalukya dynasty also ruled Bagalkot in northern Karnataka. (Jithendra M) The Chalukya dynasty also ruled Bagalkot in northern Karnataka. (Jithendra M)

Bagalkot district also boasts of the Badami caves, which hold importance in both Hinduism and Jainism. (Jithendra M) Bagalkot district also boasts of the Badami caves, which hold importance in both Hinduism and Jainism. (Jithendra M)

Both black and red soil can be found in the district. (Jithendra M) Both black and red soil can be found in the district. (Jithendra M)

The black soil in Bagalkot supports the growth of cotton and is the biggest contributor to the district’s economy. Red soil is also there- it supports for the growth of wheat, pulses, millets, oilseeds and fruits. The major crops grown here are sorghum, maize, wheat, groundnut, sunflower, green gram, red gram, Bengal gram, sugarcane and cotton. Horticultural crops like sapota, pomegranate, banana, grapes, lime and papaya are also grown extensively in the district.

The Aihole village in Bagalkot houses monuments that are of significance to the Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist faiths. (Jithendra M) The Aihole village in Bagalkot houses monuments that are of significance to the Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist faiths. (Jithendra M)

The Chalukya festival, traditionally held in the month of February, is another highlight. (Jithendra M) The Chalukya festival, traditionally held in the month of February, is another highlight. (Jithendra M)

Agriculture is easily the most important source of livelihood for people in Bagalkot, despite the area being a semi-arid region. (Jithendra M) Agriculture is easily the most important source of livelihood for people in Bagalkot, despite the area being a semi-arid region. (Jithendra M)

Kudalasangama in the district is an important pilgrimage site for the Lingayats. (Jithendra M) Kudalasangama in the district is an important pilgrimage site for the Lingayats. (Jithendra M)

Most farming activity here is dependent on the reservoirs. (Jithendra M) Most farming activity here is dependent on the reservoirs. (Jithendra M)

The natural beauty of Bagalkot is soothing after the rush of neon-soaked cities. (Jithendra M) The natural beauty of Bagalkot is soothing after the rush of neon-soaked cities. (Jithendra M)

The water supply for irrigation is done from nearby reservoirs such as the Kendur reservoir. Locals say that due to heavy rainfall in the past few days the reservoir is brimming with water. Since the region has scant rainfall the dependence on water from reservoirs is large. Though the population being largely dependent on agriculture, the district reports the highest number of farmer suicides in Karnataka.