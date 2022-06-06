scorecardresearch
Monday, June 06, 2022
Bagalkot: An ode to Karnataka’s scenic beauty in photos

Bagalkot in northern Karnataka offers a soothing respite after the fast-paced rush of neon-soaked cities. Jithendra M captures some of its pristine beauty.

Bagalkot |
June 6, 2022 11:57:30 am
Bagalkot KarnatakaSituated on a branch of the Ghataprabha river, Bagalkot is around 481 km away from Bengaluru. (Jithendra M)

Written by Jithendra M

The scenic beauty of Bagalkot is a treat to watch. In the hinterland, away from the fast paced life of the city, the lush green surroundings encompassing agricultural lands and the onset of monsoon sends a picture straight out of an art book. The red soil covering the large tracts of agricultural fields in the region sustains the growth of local crops.

Bagalkot Karnataka The major crops grown here are cotton, sorghum, maize, sunflower, and groundnut. (Jithendra M) Bagalkot Karnataka Bagalkot boasts of a rich cultural heritage. (Jithendra M) Bagalkot Karnataka The area is particularly famous for its festive celebrations. (Jithendra M) Bagalkot Karnataka A great time to visit Bagalkot city is during the four-day festival of Holi Habba. (Jithendra M) Bagalkot Karnataka Stone inscriptions identify ‘Bagadige’ as the ancient name of Bagalkot. (Jithendra M)

The picturesque environment, where farmers are seen ploughing fields, huts are constructed for dwellers and cattle are grazing, defines Bagalkot.

Bagalkot Karnataka The major language in use here is Kannada. (Jithendra M) Bagalkot Karnataka Historically, Bagalkot has been a part of the Vijayanagar empire, Bijapur Adil Shahi, Peshwas, Mysore kingdom, and Marathas. (Jithendra M) Bagalkot Karnataka Greek astronomer Ptolemy has mentioned Bagalkot in his works. (Jithendra M)

The average rainfall in Bagalkot is 320 mm annually. A semi arid region in northern Karnataka, agriculture is the biggest source of employment in Bagalkot with over 65 per cent of the population in the district dependent on it. With the south-west monsoon hitting Karnataka early this month, farmers have started ploughing the agricultural lands using the traditional bullock cart methods.

Bagalkot Karnataka The Chalukya dynasty also ruled Bagalkot in northern Karnataka. (Jithendra M) Bagalkot Karnataka Bagalkot district also boasts of the Badami caves, which hold importance in both Hinduism and Jainism. (Jithendra M) Bagalkot Karnataka Both black and red soil can be found in the district. (Jithendra M)

The black soil in Bagalkot supports the growth of cotton and is the biggest contributor to the district’s economy. Red soil is also there- it supports for the growth of wheat, pulses, millets, oilseeds and fruits. The major crops grown here are sorghum, maize, wheat, groundnut, sunflower, green gram, red gram, Bengal gram, sugarcane and cotton. Horticultural crops like sapota, pomegranate, banana, grapes, lime and papaya are also grown extensively in the district.

Bagalkot Karnataka The Aihole village in Bagalkot houses monuments that are of significance to the Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist faiths. (Jithendra M) Bagalkot Karnataka The Chalukya festival, traditionally held in the month of February, is another highlight. (Jithendra M) Bagalkot Karnataka Agriculture is easily the most important source of livelihood for people in Bagalkot, despite the area being a semi-arid region. (Jithendra M) Bagalkot Karnataka Kudalasangama in the district is an important pilgrimage site for the Lingayats. (Jithendra M) Bagalkot Karnataka Most farming activity here is dependent on the reservoirs. (Jithendra M) Bagalkot Karnataka The natural beauty of Bagalkot is soothing after the rush of neon-soaked cities. (Jithendra M)

The water supply for irrigation is done from nearby reservoirs such as the Kendur reservoir. Locals say that due to heavy rainfall in the past few days the reservoir is brimming with water. Since the region has scant rainfall the dependence on water from reservoirs is large. Though the population being largely dependent on agriculture, the district reports the highest number of farmer suicides in Karnataka.

