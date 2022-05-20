Bacterial cellulose may be bio-signature of extra-terrestrial life: Scientists

A group of scientists from Ukraine, Germany, India, Brazil, South Africa, South Korea and Italy recently demonstrated that bacterial cellulose (BC) could be a bio-signature of extra-terrestrial life that might protect living organisms on Mars. The researchers have been demonstrating their findings in a series of peer-reviewed journals since 2019.

Dr Jean-Pierre de Vera from the Institute of Space Operations and Astronaut Training, Microgravity User Support Center in Cologne, Germany, led the spaceflight-related experiments with multiple objectives, one of which was to understand if any biomolecules might serve as a bio-signature of life in future space missions. “We sent Kombucha Mutualistic Culture (KMC) to the International Space Station (ISS) with the support of the European Space Agency under the Biology and Mars Experiment (BIOMEX) mission in 2014. The objectives were to know about survival of KMC and robustness of cellulose as biosignature, genomic architecture of the most resistant KMC-members, and behavior of resistome (antimicrobial and metal) in Mars-like conditions,” he said.

“We selected KMC… because KMC is a robust natural assemblage of bacteria and yeasts living in metabolic cooperation and forming a protective biofilm, and therefore KMC represents a suitable model for a study of microbial organism’s interaction in stressful environments. Moreover, KMC produces one of the most popular healthy probiotic drinks consumed all over the world and may be a healthy beverage for the astronauts,” said Dr Natalia Kozyrovska, head of microbial ecology laboratory at the Institute of Molecular Biology. Dr Kozyrovska led all the biochemical experiments.

“In the BIOMEX experiment, we exposed the KMC in the simulated Martian environment outside the International Space Station (ISS) for 1.5 years and brought the exposed samples back to the earth. We reactivated space-exposed KMC samples and continued culturing for 2.5 years in our laboratory with the aim to analyze the various biochemical constituents of post-space-exposed KMC samples” Dr Kozyrovska said.

The key person in conceptualising and leading the genomics and bioinformatics-based experiments, Dr Debmalya Barh, told The Indian Express, “We did the sequencing and extensive bioinformatics analysis of metagenomes of reactivated KMC samples and genomes of individual KMC-members in collaboration with Prof Bertram Brenig from the Institute of Veterinary Medicine, University of Göttingen, Germany and Prof Vasco Azevedo, an expert in probiotics genetic engineering from ICB, UFMG, Brazil. Based on our metagenome analysis, we found, simulated Martian environment drastically disorganized the KMC microbial ecology, but surprisingly, the cellulose-producing bacteria Komagataeibacter spp. survived.”

“The mechanical properties and quality of the cellulose and cellulose-based pellicles (film) produced by the bacteria K. oboediens and K. hansenii do not show much significant change but had a lower production under Martian stress. The genes and operon (DNA unit) that produce cellulose in these bacteria also do not show any mutation under Mars-like environment,” said Dr Barh who hails from Bengaluru and is a professor in bioinformatics and precision health at the department of genetics, ecology and evolution at the Institute of Biological Sciences (ICB), Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Brazil,

“Therefore, the cellulose produced by these bacteria is probably responsible for their survival under extra-terrestrial conditions and our individual genomic analyses also support these results,” he said.

“These findings also provide the first evidence that bacterial cellulose could be a bio-signature of extra-terrestrial life and this cellulose-based pellicle could be a good bio-material to protect life and for fabrication of consumer goods in extra-terrestrial settlements,” Dr Kozyrovska and Dr de Vera pointed out.

Prof Aristóteles Góes-Neto from ICB, UFMG, Brazil, who is a key member of the bioinformatics team, further said, “The cellulose pellicle and the local Mars soil material might be used for bio-mining and cultivation of cyanobacteria and algae. Presence of unaffected nitrogen-fixation genes in K. oboediens may be genetically engineered to explore as a bio-fertilizer to grow plants in space gardens.”

Drugs and its delivery systems are equally important for effective therapy during space missions. These scientists also looked into whether the outer membrane vesicles (OMVs) of the bacteria K. intermedius can be suitable delivery vectors in space medicine. “Although various biochemical and physical changes of K. intermedius OMVs were observed under simulated Martian stress, we found no acquired endotoxicity, cytotoxicity and neurotoxicity in these OMVs, indicating that K. intermedius derived OMVs may be engineered to deliver postbiotics or edible mucosal vaccines and other drugs to be used in Space Medicine” as explained by Dr Olga Podolich, a senior scientist from IMBG, NASU, Ukraine.

In the last experiment, the scientists focused on antibiotic resistance using the space-exposed KMC metagenomes. Elaborating on this, Dr Andrea Di Cesare from the National Research Council of Italy, who led the resistome analysis, said, “In our KMC metagenome analysis, we found the diversity of the antibiotic resistome (total number of antibiotic-resistant genes) of KMC is enriched under space-exposed samples and the antibiotic resistome correlates with metal resistome (total number of metal resistance genes). This co-selection could be assumed as a mechanism for maintaining and spreading antibiotic resistance in Mars-like space environments. This finding indicates that extra care and focus should be given to antibiotic resistance-associated difficulties in space medicine”.