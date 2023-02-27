Supporters rue Yediyurappa’s withdrawal from active politics, hail him as Karnataka’s ‘best CM’

The brand-new airport at Shivamogga, modelled after a lotus, was probably the last major contribution to the Karnataka city by former chief minister B S Yediyurappa as an elected representative.

On Monday, all roads from the city, major towns and villages of Shivamogga district led to the airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to coincide with the Lingayat strongman’s 80th birthday.

Hundreds of supporters from different parts of Shivamogga and neighbouring districts were bussed in, clogging roads 6-7 km away from the new airport and the venue of a massive rally.

The event aimed to show that the state’s most popular BJP leader, under whose leadership the saffron party fought multiple elections and formed its first government in south India, was still a major player in the party.

Modi lauded Yediyurappa at the gathering, hailing him as a leader who motivated others. “His speech in the Assembly is an inspiration for everyone in public life,” Modi said, commending Yediyurappa’s farewell address last week.

Around two hours before the event, Rudranna, a 62-year-old resident of Kalenahalli, part of the Shikaripura Assembly segment represented by Yediyurappa, sat impatient in a bus stuck along the Bengaluru-Shivamogga road. With the event expected to start soon, many who had come with him in the bus started walking towards the venue still around 7 km away.

Claiming to have voted for the BJP leader in every poll for over three decades, he said, “There isn’t any other leader with the stature of Yediyurappa. He should have remained in electoral politics.” Before deciding that walking would be the best bet to reach the venue, he pointed out that BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra, Yediyurappa’s second son, would contest the upcoming polls from Shikaripura. Though such a decision is welcome, it will not be the same as the former chief minister’s candidature, he said.

With parking spaces filled, the long queue of buses heading to the event was diverted to a spot 5 km away from the venue. From there, thousands of people marched towards the venue.

Several complained of the long walk. There were groups of individuals setting a brisk pace while raising slogans in favour of Yediyurappa and the BJP.

Akash K (28) was among those marching. Realising that the venue was still around 3 km away, he was anxious that he might miss the key speeches. Hailing from Thirthahalli in the district, he declared Yediyurappa as the “best CM of Karnataka”, whose leadership he said had heralded the state’s development.

Asked about his imprisonment in 2011, he brushed it off as a “conspiracy hatched by some BJP leaders wary of Yediyurappa’s popularity”. “Despite that, he became the chief minister again,” Akash said, noting that it indicated the respect he had commanded as a leader and the stature he had enjoyed among the people.

Having reached the venue just before Modi’s speech, he ran to the venue through the dust-filled field. He was among those who raised their phones with flashlights on when the prime minister asked the crowd to do so, as a tribute to Yediyurappa.

Once the event concluded, many rushed for lunch and others back to the buses parked kilometres away. Several houses along the path voluntarily provided water to the hordes of people walking back under the blazing sun.

“They (BJP) should have let him contest again,” argued Vijay Krishna, a resident of Shivamogga city. He said that when he shifted to Shivamogga more than 20 years ago, there was nothing, “which changed after Yediyurappa came to power”.

“A new bus stand, a rail terminal and now an airport. All this is because of Yediyurappa. Because of him, even his children cannot lose an election,” he said.

Amid the gushing praise for the senior leader, there were some who murmured in discontent. One of them said that Yediyurappa and BJP MLA K S Eshwarappa, a former minister, had divided the city in two as their fiefs. “Each of them could be worth well over a thousand crores at least,” he said, much to the chagrin of a staunch Yediyurappa fan.

Every politician has made money, he said, arguing that Yediyurappa “at least ensured some development”.