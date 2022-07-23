scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Karnataka: Day after announcing son’s candidature, BSY puts ball in BJP’s court

B S Yediyurappa said the final decision regarding his son contesting from Shikaripura will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 23, 2022 5:13:29 pm
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. (File)

A day after unilaterally declaring that his youngest son B Y Vijayendra will replace him as the candidate in his Shikaripura constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, former chief minister and BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa on Saturday put the ball in the court of the party high command stating their decision will be final.

Yediyurappa said the final decision regarding his son contesting from Shikaripura will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda.

“Yesterday, I said that my son will contest from Shikaripura, but the final decision will be taken by PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. Their decision will be final. I can’t demand and can only give suggestion. We will form the government again in the state,” said the 79-year-old Lingayat stalwart, who has been a seven-time MLA from Shikaripura.

Addressing a public meeting in Shikaripura, his home turf, in Shivamogga district, earlier on Friday, Yediyurappa signalled his retirement from electoral politics and urged the local voters to support his son like they have been backing him over the last several decades.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything&#823...Premium
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything&#823...
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...Premium
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...

“Please support Vijayendra in the same manner that you have supported me. Help him to win by a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes and affirm the development work we have done in this region. I will be travelling soon to the villages with Vijayendra to seek support for him,” he said.

Read | Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son Vijayendra

The former chief minister’s announcement came at a time when the BJP leadership has refused to budge from its stance that it cannot consider Vijayendra’s poll candidature because of Prime Minister Modi’s pitch against dynastic politics.

More from Bangalore

Shivamogga is known to be the Yediyurappa family’s pocket borough. Yediyurappa’s move to unilaterally declare his son’s candidature from Shikaripura as his replacement is being seen in state political circles as his attempt to pre-empt the BJP’s denial of a ticket for Vijayendra in the coming polls.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Express Research

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Premium
NDA is 'No Data Available' govt with no accountability: Rahul Gandhi

NDA is 'No Data Available' govt with no accountability: Rahul Gandhi

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect
Explained

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect

Pak-based writer’s body to honour Moosewala with ‘Waris Shah International Award’

Pak-based writer’s body to honour Moosewala with ‘Waris Shah International Award’

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Premium
Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
Shamshera review

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy

Premium
Is there a link between diabetes and frozen shoulder?

Is there a link between diabetes and frozen shoulder?

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
NASA's new pictures reveal scale of decline in Lake Mead's water levels

NASA's new pictures reveal scale of decline in Lake Mead's water levels

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement