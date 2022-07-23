Karnataka: Day after announcing son’s candidature, BSY puts ball in BJP’s court

A day after unilaterally declaring that his youngest son B Y Vijayendra will replace him as the candidate in his Shikaripura constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, former chief minister and BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa on Saturday put the ball in the court of the party high command stating their decision will be final.

Yediyurappa said the final decision regarding his son contesting from Shikaripura will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda.

“Yesterday, I said that my son will contest from Shikaripura, but the final decision will be taken by PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. Their decision will be final. I can’t demand and can only give suggestion. We will form the government again in the state,” said the 79-year-old Lingayat stalwart, who has been a seven-time MLA from Shikaripura.

Addressing a public meeting in Shikaripura, his home turf, in Shivamogga district, earlier on Friday, Yediyurappa signalled his retirement from electoral politics and urged the local voters to support his son like they have been backing him over the last several decades.

“Please support Vijayendra in the same manner that you have supported me. Help him to win by a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes and affirm the development work we have done in this region. I will be travelling soon to the villages with Vijayendra to seek support for him,” he said.

The former chief minister’s announcement came at a time when the BJP leadership has refused to budge from its stance that it cannot consider Vijayendra’s poll candidature because of Prime Minister Modi’s pitch against dynastic politics.

Shivamogga is known to be the Yediyurappa family’s pocket borough. Yediyurappa’s move to unilaterally declare his son’s candidature from Shikaripura as his replacement is being seen in state political circles as his attempt to pre-empt the BJP’s denial of a ticket for Vijayendra in the coming polls.