B S Yediyurappa resigns, says BJP leaders will decide on his replacement

Ending days of speculations, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa handed over his resignation to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Monday afternoon. Stepping out after his meeting with the Governor, he said that the party leaders will decide who the next CM will be.

Asking ministers to cooperate with whoever replaces him, he assured that sitting ministers who have come in from the Congress and JD(S) will not be affected by the change. Yediyurappa also clarified that the resignation was his own decision and no one had forced him to quit. “No one from the high command forced me to resign,” Yediyurappa added.

On being asked if he is willing to serve as the governor of any state, he said, “There is no question about me leaving the state. I will continue to work for the welfare of the people in Karnataka. I will work to bring BJP back in power in the next elections.”

Yediyurappa had announced the decision to resign during a programme commemorating two years of the BJP government in Karnataka. Getting emotional while speaking about his journey in politics, the Chief Minister added, “At a time when there were no cars, I remember cycling to work for the BJP party in Shikaripura, Shimoga. We, along with a few BJP workers, built the party and took it to where it is today.”

However, as there is no clarity regarding a successor, he may continue as the caretaker CM till his replacement is confirmed by the BJP high command.

“When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, he had asked me to be a minister at the Centre. However, I said I will be in Karnataka and serve the people of the state” Yediyurappa said during an emotional speech. He added, “It has always been an ‘agnipariksha’ (trial by fire) for me in these last two years since there was a pandemic.”

In a series of tweets on Monday afternoon, Yediyurappa said he has dedicated his entire 50 years of public life towards nation-building and fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Karnataka.

It has been an honour to have served the state for the past two years. I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them. (1/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 26, 2021

“Deeply influenced by Jagajyoti Basavanna’s philosophy of Kayaka, Dasoha Tattva & the life of Lingaikya Shri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, I have dedicated my entire 50 years of public life towards nation building and fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Karnataka,” he wrote.

“Our tallest leaders, starting from Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyayaji, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Atalji, Advaniji, Murali Manohar Joshiji have inspired me to dedicate myself to serve the nation. I have also received immense love and support of Modiji, Amit Shahji and Naddaji,” he added.

“Sarvodaya through Antyodaya has been the guiding philosophy of our party. In the last 50 years, upliftment of poor, oppressed, backward communities, senior citizens, women and children has been my priority and I dedicated myself to bring positive changes in the lives of people,” he said in another tweet before going to submit his resignation.

Yediyurappa, a 78-year-old Lingayat strongman, has served as the Chief Minister for two years after he took oath on July 26, 2019.

He had previously served as the chief minister for a week in November 2007 and again for three years from 2008 to 2011. After allegations of corruption against him, he had resigned in July 2011.

In 2018, he took charge as the Chief Minister for two days before his government was toppled by the JD(S)-Congress coalition.

After a year, he managed to form a BJP government in the state after seventeen MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) resigned and joined the BJP to support Yediyurappa.

For the past one week, since his meetings with senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, talks of Yediyurappa stepping down as the CM became stronger, with he himself hinting at stepping down after July 26.