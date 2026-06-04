B K Hariprasad is new Karnataka Congress chief

Ending suspense on who will succeed Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar as president of the state unit of the Congress, the AICC on Wednesday appointed senior leader and MLC B K Hariprasad for the post.

Hariprasad, who is an OBC leader from the Billava community, has been associated with the Congress since the late 80s. He is a four-time Rajya Sabha MP, starting from 1990 and his last election to the Upper House was in 2014.

Subsequently, he was elected to the Karnataka Legislative Council in 2020. He was picked for a second term in the Council from July 2026 by the Congress leadership earlier in the day. He is also a permanent invitee to the CWC.