Azim Premji University vandalism: writers and activists demand withdrawal of case against students who planned discussion

ABVP protesters smeared black ink on the university’s nameboard, spray-painted walls with slogans, and verbally abused staff and students who tried to stop them. (Photo by special arrangement)

Over 100 citizens, including academicians, writers, journalists, and activists, have urged Azim Premji University’s (APU) vice-chancellor to withdraw a case filed against Spark Reading Circle, APU, a student group that had planned a campus discussion on alleged human rights violations in Kashmir.

Their open letter to the V-C comes days after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, barged into APU in Bengaluru and protested against the discussion about the 1991 Kunan-Poshpora incident in Kashmir, in which the Army was accused of committing mass rapes during a search operation.

While ABVP protesters were booked for vandalism, APU Registrar Rishikesh B S complained to the police on February 24 that Spark Reading Circle, APU, had invited people to attend a discussion on the campus without seeking permission from the university authorities.