Azim Premji University vandalism row: Student suspended for 2 years; students protest, demand revocation citing lack of transparency

Students of Azim Premji University (APU) staged a protest on campus Friday, demanding the immediate revocation of the two-year suspension imposed on a student over the violence and vandalism that took place at the university in February this year during protests linked to a discussion on Kashmir.

According to a press release issued by students, the Registrar’s office emailed the suspended student on Friday, informing her of the two-year suspension based on the recommendations of a Special Disciplinary Committee constituted by the university administration.

The suspension order reportedly cited allegations, including “defiance of institutional processes and guidelines,” “misrepresenting facts,” “violating the university code of conduct,” and “failure to follow university instructions for de-escalating a volatile situation during an extraordinary event on campus.”

Students, however, alleged that the disciplinary action was “arbitrary,” “opaque,” and “disproportionate”. They claimed the suspended student was neither a member of the Student Council nor directly associated with organising the February event that triggered the controversy.

“There was no formal organising committee or office-bearer structure. Students informally gather for reading circles and discussions. Some students were arbitrarily picked and called before the Special Disciplinary Committee, and this student was specifically suspended. We do not understand what led to this decision,” a student said.

Students further alleged that while the university claimed the suspension followed an investigation by the Special Disciplinary Committee, it shared no inquiry report or detailed findings with the suspended student. Several other students who appeared before the committee allegedly received warning emails cautioning them against future violations of the university’s code of conduct.

Around 40 students gathered on campus Friday afternoon to protest against the suspension, raising slogans against the administration and demanding accountability. They later marched to the Registrar’s office seeking a meeting with university officials. According to students, the Registrar did not meet them, and security personnel were deployed outside the office.

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Students alleged that members of the Student Affairs Committee refused to facilitate a meeting with the Registrar and instead warned protesters that gathering outside administrative offices could invite disciplinary action.

Background

The protest stems from the incidents on February 24, when members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a demonstration outside Azim Premji University near Attibele, over a discussion organised by a student-led reading group called ‘Spark Reading Circle’ on the 1991 Kunan-Poshpora incident in Kashmir.

ABVP objected to the program, alleging that it promoted “anti-national” and “Kashmir separatist” narratives. During the protest, some demonstrators allegedly entered the university premises, vandalised property, spray-painted slogans on walls and signboards, and damaged installations near the entrance gate. University authorities also alleged that security guards and students were assaulted during the incident.

The Bengaluru district police later took 18-25 ABVP members into preventive custody. Following the incident, the university filed an FIR at the Sarjapura Police Station against the Instagram handle ‘Spark Reading Circle, APU,’ alleging misuse of the university’s name and circulation of content that could create hostility between groups.

Appeal process underway

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Students said the suspended student has initiated the appeal process and has sought further details from the university, arguing that the suspension order did not provide enough context or explanation to meaningfully respond.

“As of now, the student has requested more details to submit the appeal because the decision came out of the blue and there is no context to even file a proper response,” a student said.

According to students, the administration has given the suspended student one week to respond, and they are currently awaiting further communication from the university regarding the basis of the disciplinary action.

Calling the suspension “equivalent to expulsion,” students demanded that the university revoke the order and ensure greater transparency in the disciplinary process.